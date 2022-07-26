We've found the best brushes from top brands like Oral-B and Philips, plus some slightly more unusual buys and one or two that are fantastic bargains.

If you want to go the extra mile in looking after your teeth, buying yourself an electric toothbrush is an easy — and often affordable — way to do so. We've scoured the web for the very best electric toothbrushes on the market today to help you pick the right one.

How much are you willing to spend on your toothbrush? That's a key question in picking what features and settings you'd like. For example, more sophisticated 'smart toothbrushes' come with Bluetooth to hook up to your phone and record when and for how long you've been brushing your teeth.

Read on for our complete guide to some of the best toothbrushes on the market right now, and some of the best value ones.

Which electric toothbrush is best?

We've divided our favourite toothbrushes into sub-categories to help you find a brush that suits your budget and tastes. We've got brushes starting at £30 and going way up into the hundreds, depending on exactly what you want.

Right now, there are some amazingly sophisticated options out there, like the Oral-B iO9 which actually uses AI to tell you more about your toothbrushing habits.

Best electric toothbrush to buy in 2022

Best electric toothbrush under £50

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 3100

At time of writing, the Philips Sonicare DailyClean is discounted from £70 down to £40, nicely dropping into this category and offering you some fantastic value.

This is Philips's basic entry-level brush. It's simple to use and comes with a reassuring two-year warranty.

The downside is that its battery must be run down completely before being charged up again, thanks to the brush using some slightly older tech in its build. However, if you want a good electric toothbrush for under £50, the Philips Sonicare DailyClean remains a fantastic option.

Buy Philips Sonicare DailyClean £70 £40 at Amazon

Buy Philips Sonicare DailyClean £40 at Boots

Best sonic toothbrush

Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush

The Sonic Toothbrush from Spotlight Oral Care pushes both air and toothpaste into hard-to-reach areas of your mouth using sonic vibrations. Sounds thorough, right?

It's a highly-rated brush with three different settings and deep cleaning action that's ideal for maintaining your oral health.

Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush £110 £66 at uk.spotlightoralcare.com

Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush £77.80 £74.95 at Amazon

Best value electric toothbrush

Oral-B Vitality Plus

This offering from Oral-B costs just £19.99 right now! That's fantastic value on a well-respected brand.

This brush is on the basic side, but having been discounted from £40 to its current price, we think it's a bargain.

It includes two brush heads, which even the expensive Oral-B iO9 listed below strangely doesn't! It's on the simpler side with one brushing mode but could be an ideal buy for someone wanting to try out their first electric toothbrush, or just save some cash.

Buy Oral-B Vitality Plus electric toothbrush for £40 £19.99 at Currys

Best electric toothbrush for sensitive teeth

Oral-B iO9

The iO9 is an impressively high-tech piece of kit, offering wide-ranging settings and some very advanced technology.

There are settings for cleaning your tongue and settings for cleaning sensitive teeth, as well as impressive AI capabilities. The brush's AI can tell you if you're brushing some parts of your mouth more than others and offer reflections on your toothbrushing habits to help you learn as it does.

Of course, the downside of this sophisticated brush is that it costs a lot, with an RRP of £249.99. However, if you want to make an investment and these high-tech settings sound like something you'd use and enjoy, then this could be the brush for you.

Oral-B iO9 Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush

Best Oral-B electric toothbrush

Oral-B iO6

If you're simply not willing to part with the circa £250 that it costs to get your hands on the Oral-B iO9, then the iO6 is a great option. Overall, when there are good deals on the iO6, we think it's more likely to have mass appeal thanks to that sky-high price tag on the newer model.

The iO6 still packs some of that great cleaning tech and the quality you'd expect from an Oral-B brush too, but at around half the price. Take the look at the latest deals below.

Latest deals

Best Philips electric toothbrush

Philips ExpertClean 7300

The Philips ExpertClean 7300 strikes a nice balance between value and features, coming in at around £140 at time of writing.

It offers Bluetooth connectivity and a range of settings to help you keep your teeth clean and healthy.

Buy Philips ExpertClean 7300 £151.38 £139.66 at Amazon

How to find the best electric toothbrush for you

There are a number of functions and features to consider before buying a new electric toothbrush.

Budget: The price of an electric toothbrush can range anywhere from £20 to £500. Be strict on what you can afford and what you're willing to spend. You can easily get a decent premium electric toothbrush for less than £250.

The price of an electric toothbrush can range anywhere from £20 to £500. Be strict on what you can afford and what you're willing to spend. You can easily get a decent premium electric toothbrush for less than £250. Cleaning modes: Premium electric toothbrush models will offer a selection of brushing modes. These include specialist modes for gum care, tongue cleaning and sensitive teeth. You're unlikely to use all of them regularly, but take the time to think about which two or three modes you'll use the most and make sure they're included with whichever deal you choose.

Premium electric toothbrush models will offer a selection of brushing modes. These include specialist modes for gum care, tongue cleaning and sensitive teeth. You're unlikely to use all of them regularly, but take the time to think about which two or three modes you'll use the most and make sure they're included with whichever deal you choose. Battery life: The battery life of an electric toothbrush varies wildly depending on which brand you choose. Most should last at least two weeks from a full charge but choose a model like the Oral-B iO9 if you think you'd benefit from extra top-ups via a charging case.

The battery life of an electric toothbrush varies wildly depending on which brand you choose. Most should last at least two weeks from a full charge but choose a model like the Oral-B iO9 if you think you'd benefit from extra top-ups via a charging case. Design: Another element that can be significantly different depending on which brand you buy. For example, Oral-B toothbrushes typically have a round brush head that cleans with micro-vibrations and oscillating action, while Foreo Issa 3 has a slightly bigger brush, the back of which doubles up as a tongue scraper.

Another element that can be significantly different depending on which brand you buy. For example, Oral-B toothbrushes typically have a round brush head that cleans with micro-vibrations and oscillating action, while Foreo Issa 3 has a slightly bigger brush, the back of which doubles up as a tongue scraper. Smart features: With some electric toothbrushes, you can also track when and how long you brush with an app. The Oral-B iO9 takes this one further and offers AI tracking so that you can identify any specific areas of your mouth that need more attention or that you often miss.

