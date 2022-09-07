Apple Watch Series 8 UK release date, pricing and specs

After months of the RadioTimes.com team following the speculation and rumours (not to mention the countless supposed leaks) surrounding the Apple Watch 8, we’re excited it’s been confirmed.

It’s finally happened: the Apple Watch Series 8 has been officially announced at Apple's 'Far Out' event.

But what makes it different to the Apple Watch Series 7? How much will the new smartwatch cost? And when will it be released? We're discussing all that, plus more.

The latest iteration of Apple smartwatches, the Apple Watch 8, was revealed at Apple’s annual phone and watch unveiling event. It follows on from the Apple Watch Series 7, which landed late last year and scored an impressive 4.3 stars in our Apple Watch 7 review.

During the virtual event, Apple unveiled the Apple smartwatch with new features including crash detection and a temperature sensor.

If you're unbothered about the latest release, now is a great time to buy the Apple Watch Series 7 at a more affordable price.

Apple Watch 8 UK release date

Shipments of the new Apple Watch Series 8 will begin next Friday, on 16th September 2022.

Apple Watch 8 UK price and availability

The Apple Watch Series 8 will cost $399 for the GPS model, and $499 for the cellular model.

This matches up with its predecessor's price of £369.

When the Apple Watch Series 7 was revealed, we thought it certainly wasn't cheap. However, it's a premium product, which does translate to premium pricing. The flagship wearable was certainly worth the price tag, with its extensive features including industry-leading health and fitness tracking, recognisable design and durability.

This is also the case with the Apple Watch 8.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be on sale at UK retailers including Currys, Very and John Lewis, along with through networks such as Sky Mobile, Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone.

Apple Watch 8 specs at a glance

During the Apple event, we were keen to hear about how Apple is planning on improving the formula across its wearables and smartphones. Apple always makes some, albeit minor, improvements to each generation, so the Series 8 should be even better than the already great Series 7.

Wrist temperature sensor

Crash detection

An all-day battery life (18 hours)

A new low-power mode for over 30 hours of battery life

Apple Watch 8 design

While there are subtle changes to the packaging design, the Apple Watch Series 8 very much echoes that of the Apple Watch Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in recycled aluminium available in four colours; Blue, Starlight, Midnight and (PRODUCT)RED.

There are also Hermes and Nike designs for those who want a little extra.

Apple Watch 8 battery life

Let's compare the Apple Watch Series 8's battery life with that of its predecessor. The Apple Watch Series 7 retained the 18-hour battery life of its prior model. Apple describes this as an "all-day battery life".

What is new for the Apple Watch 8 is the new low-power mode. Low power mode will extend your battery life to over 30 hours while keeping emergency features like the new crash detection mode on.

