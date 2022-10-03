What is Prime Early Access? Amazon's next sale explained

Prime Early Access is just days away and offers plenty of chances to bag a bargain. Here's everything you need to know, plus our advice on finding the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the most hotly-anticipated sales events of the year, and now, thanks to its huge popularity, it has spawned another huge online sale from Amazon.

As with other Amazon sales, we're expecting stand-out deals on Amazon's own tech — like Amazon Echo Dots, Amazon Fire TV sticks and more — but there are bound to be some eye-catching deals on other top tech brands too.

So, for any of you looking to do some early Christmas shopping, Early Access could be just what the doctor ordered.

Get Amazon Prime one month free trial — then £8.99 per month (auto renews)

Read on for our complete guide to when and how to access the sale, plus some guidance on what deals to expect.

What is Prime Early Access?

The Prime Early Access sale is a brand new sale from Amazon. It's only available to Prime Members, so you'll have to bag a membership if you want to take advantage of the savings.

Right now, it's hard for us to say exactly what discounts to expect as the sale is new for October 2022. However, we'll be following developments closely and updating this page with new deals and info as and when it becomes available.

If you're weighing up whether or not to subscribe to Prime, then it's worth thinking about the pros and cons.

Obviously the only real drawback is the money you'll have to pay, but at a modest £8.99 per month, we think it's pretty good value. You can also save money by paying £95 for the whole year. This gives you access to faster delivery on your Amazon shopping, plus Prime Video and the basic version of Amazon Prime's music streaming platform.

You can also try a month for free.

When is Prime Early Access?

The Prime Early Access sale takes place across October 11th and 12th, starting at 8am UK time.

Amazon's main sale, Amazon Prime Day, started its life as a one-day event but has since expanded due to its success, now spanning several days. It seems Amazon has seen enough interest for this new sale to also span multiple days and ultimately, it means you'll have slightly longer to grab yourself a deal.

Prime Early Access deals

The confirmed deals haven't been revealed just yet, so you'll have to wait a little longer to snap them up. However, Amazon's track record in recent sales does give us a hint as to what might be discounted most heavily in the Early Access sale.

First off, Amazon's own tech will surely see prices slashed. While Amazon can't control other brands' willingness to discount their goods, it can always discount its own to get the ball rolling. As a result, we're sure to see discounts on Amazon Echo Dots, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells, and Amazon services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Video.

At time of writing, there are already some good deals on Amazon tech, but these prices could be set to drop even lower on the 11th. Here are some of the best deals available today.

Buy Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) | £49.99 £19.99 (save £30 or 60%)

Buy Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | £39.99 £16.99 (save £23 or 58%)

Buy Amazon Echo Show (3rd gen) | £239.99 £169.99 (save £70 or 29%)

Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £29.99 (save £20 or 40%)

