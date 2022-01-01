New Year sales 2022: Today’s top deals from Amazon, Currys and Very
Our team of technology experts is rounding up the top January sale offers so you can shop deals online from the comfort of your home.
Whether it’s online or the high street, January has always been a great time to pick up a bargain on technology – and this year is no exception.
From TV deals to discounts on laptops, wearables and smartphones, the major UK retailers such as Amazon, Very, Currys and Argos are slashing prices this month so it’s a great time to use that Christmas money on that item you really want.
We have seen some heavy price cutting over the past couple of months, ever since the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales took over the internet last November. After that, the festive season was capped off with fantastic Boxing Day sales.
The New Year sales are a chance to pick up bargains on tech, clothing, homeware and health/beauty products. So if you are looking to save some cash following the Christmas break, or simply spend some gift cards, we’ve got you covered.
In the new-year-new-you mindset? Don’t miss out on this 25% saving on the Fitbit Versa 3 (now £149), but if you’re in relaxation mode why not take your TV viewing to the next level with this £500 saving on the the 55-inch LG OLED C14 4K TV.
Best New Year’s deals available now
New Year sales live now: quick links
- Amazon – Daily deals including a saving of up to 52% off Echo Show devices
- Very – The Very Big Sale includes discounts on tech, along with offers like a massive £500 off the 55-inch LG OLED C14 4K smart TV
- John Lewis – Up to 50% off home and electrical in the ongoing Winter Sale
- Currys – Save on TVs, laptops, home appliances, gaming, phones and more
- AO – Winter deals including home appliances, TVs, coffee makers and more
- Argos – Savings across 1000s of products including tech, furniture and fitness
- Boots – Up to 50% off in the Big Boots Sale
- Selfridges – Savings include up to 60% off tech, appliances and beauty
- Sky – Savings across Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and broadband
- LEGO – Up to 30% off Star Wars and DC-themed LEGO sets
- EE – January sale has promotions on phones, packages and SIM-free contracts
- O2 – Get six months’ free data, calls and texts with selected devices
- Vodafone – Big Winter Sale has offers on devices, SIM plans and broadband
- Mobiles.co.uk – January promotions include phones and SIM plans
- GAME – up to 50% off select games and consoles
- gifffaff – up to £70 off selected refurbished like new phones
Top TV deals
Here are the top TV deals we have found online so far:
- Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K TV |
£549£379 at Very (Save £170 or 31%)
- Samsung 55-inch Q70A QLED TV |
£1199£799 at Very (Save £400 or 33%)
- LG 55-inch UP7700 4K TV |
£699.99£459 at Amazon (save £240.99 or 34%)
- Sony Bravia 50-inch X85JU 4K TV |
£899£729 at Currys (save £170 or 19%)
- Hisense 43-inch A7100 4K |
£399£279 at Amazon (save £120 or 30%)
Top phone contract deals
Here are the top phone contract offers we have found online so far:
- Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) 100GB data, unlimited minutes & texts (free handset) | £43 per month for 24 months via Mobiles.co.uk
- Google Pixel 6 (128GB) 10GB data, unlimited texts and minutes (claim Google Pixel Buds A Series) | from £37 a month, £30 upfront with EE
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) 25GB data, unlimited texts and minutes | £34 a month, £29 upfront with Vodafone
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB) 200GB data, unlimited texts and minutes | £35 per month,
£70£20 upfront with Mobiles.co.uk
Top phone SIM-only deals
Here are the top SIM plan deals we have found online so far:
- Unlimited 5G data 24 month plan | £25 a month via Vodafone
- 15 GB of data, unlimited calls/texts | £10 per month via giffgaff (was 10GB)
- Unlimited data, calls/texts | £10 per month for six months at Three (was £20)
- 150GB data, unlimited calls/texts | £22 per month at O2
Top gaming deals
Here are the top gaming deals we have found online so far:
- Nintendo Switch Console And Ring Fit Adventure bundle |
£339.99£309.99 (save £30 or 9%)
- MSI Optix G27CQ4 27 inch gaming monitor |
£349£259 (save £90 or 26%)
- Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Gaming Headset |
£149.99£99.99 (Save £50 or 33%)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) |
69.99£49 (save £20.99 or 30%)
- Battlefield 2042 (PS5) |
£69.99£49.99 (save £20 or 29%)
Top tablet deals
Here are the top tablet deals we have found online so far:
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB |
£149£119 at Amazon (save £30 or 20%)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 256GB |
£799£699 at Very (save £100 or 13%)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4 64GB |
£519£449 at Currys (save £70 or 13%)
- Lenovo Tab M10 10.3-inch |
£249.99£179 at Curys (save £70.99 or 28%)
Top wearable deals
Here are the top wearable deals we have found online so far:
- Fitbit Charge 5 |
£169.99£129 at Amazon (save £40.99 or 24%)
- Fitbit Versa 3 |
£199£149 at Very (save £50 or 25%)
- Samsung Watch 4 Classic 42mm |
£349£269 at Very (save £80 or 23%)
- Garmin fēnix 6 |
£529.99399.99 at Amazon (save £130 or 25%)
- Huawei Band 6 |
£59.99£39 at Amazon (save £20.99 or 35%)
How to get a good deal in the sales?
It can be tempting to see the discount and quickly check out without thinking too much about whether the offer was truly decent, but there are some tried and tested methods of making sure you get the best possible deal in the sales:
- Shop around: It may seem obvious, but if you see an offer at one retailer, do a quick scan of their main rivals to see if it’s down further anywhere else.
- Be aware of price matching: Currys, John Lewis and AO all have price match policies, so if one store sells out of a discounted item – check the others.
- Review Amazon prices: Amazon prices aggressively but if you want to make sure you’re getting a real deal use the free online tool CamelCamelCamel – this tells you the lowest price the item has ever been, and when.
- Follow newsletters and social media: Doing this can help you stay ahead of the curve, so sign for those mailing lists and check those Twitter pages.
How long do New Year sales last?
While the clue may be in the name, retailers can be a little lax when it comes to the exact start and end dates for any New Year sales. Much like last year’s Black Friday, offers last throughout January but may have launched amid – or shortly after – any Christmas day and boxing day promotions. Most do end by the start of February, however, so don’t wait too long to pick up that sought-after tech gadget.
For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. In research mode? Don’t miss our guide to the best TVs of 2022.