New Year sales 2022: Today’s top deals from Amazon, Currys and Very

Whether it’s online or the high street, January has always been a great time to pick up a bargain on technology – and this year is no exception.

From TV deals to discounts on laptops, wearables and smartphones, the major UK retailers such as Amazon, Very, Currys and Argos are slashing prices this month so it’s a great time to use that Christmas money on that item you really want.

We have seen some heavy price cutting over the past couple of months, ever since the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales took over the internet last November. After that, the festive season was capped off with fantastic Boxing Day sales.

The New Year sales are a chance to pick up bargains on tech, clothing, homeware and health/beauty products. So if you are looking to save some cash following the Christmas break, or simply spend some gift cards, we’ve got you covered.

In the new-year-new-you mindset? Don’t miss out on this 25% saving on the Fitbit Versa 3 (now £149), but if you’re in relaxation mode why not take your TV viewing to the next level with this £500 saving on the the 55-inch LG OLED C14 4K TV.

Our team of technology experts has rounded up the top January sale offers so you can shop deals online and from the comfort of your home, without any hassle.

How to get a good deal in the sales?

It can be tempting to see the discount and quickly check out without thinking too much about whether the offer was truly decent, but there are some tried and tested methods of making sure you get the best possible deal in the sales:

Shop around : It may seem obvious, but if you see an offer at one retailer, do a quick scan of their main rivals to see if it’s down further anywhere else.

: It may seem obvious, but if you see an offer at one retailer, do a quick scan of their main rivals to see if it’s down further anywhere else. Be aware of price matching : Currys, John Lewis and AO all have price match policies, so if one store sells out of a discounted item – check the others.

: Currys, John Lewis and AO all have price match policies, so if one store sells out of a discounted item – check the others. Review Amazon prices : Amazon prices aggressively but if you want to make sure you’re getting a real deal use the free online tool CamelCamelCamel – this tells you the lowest price the item has ever been, and when.

: Amazon prices aggressively but if you want to make sure you’re getting a real deal use the free online tool CamelCamelCamel – this tells you the lowest price the item has ever been, and when. Follow newsletters and social media: Doing this can help you stay ahead of the curve, so sign for those mailing lists and check those Twitter pages.

How long do New Year sales last?

While the clue may be in the name, retailers can be a little lax when it comes to the exact start and end dates for any New Year sales. Much like last year’s Black Friday, offers last throughout January but may have launched amid – or shortly after – any Christmas day and boxing day promotions. Most do end by the start of February, however, so don’t wait too long to pick up that sought-after tech gadget.

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. In research mode? Don’t miss our guide to the best TVs of 2022.