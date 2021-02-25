New Currys flash deals include more than 20% off TV with Alexa
This JVC deal is an absolute gem - don't miss the full list of Sony, LG and Philips TV deals that have launched today in the Currys payday sale, which runs until 2nd March.
If there’s one smart time of the month for retailers to roll out a sale, it’s the very end – when most people get paid, and are that bit more flush than usual.
Currys PC World is clearly eager to catch the payday crowd, as it has just launched a flash sale that sees prices of televisions from Sony, Philips and LG tumble in price. And they’re among the best smart TV deals that you’ll find online right now.
But the TV deal we’re most excited about in the store’s flash sale is that on the 43-inch JVC LT-CF890 Fire TV Edition. It’s been on sale for £379.99 for the past few months – but today the price tumbled to just £299.99.
That 21% price drop is an incredibly good proposition on a TV that, being honest, is pretty unremarkable except for one thing: it comes with built-in Alexa. And a built-in voice assistant is still pretty rare on a sub-£500 television – in fact, this budget offer is actually a real steal.
We would say £300 is a solid starting price if you’re spending on a tight budget. This television will set you up with 4K visuals, and a well-regarded smart platform in the form of Fire TV, which grants you access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the other typical apps and services.
The real icing on the cake is having Alexa there as a helping hand: Amazon’s voice assistant will do everything from telling you the news and weather to activating smart devices like bulbs and thermostats around your home.
If you are interested in this offer, we suggest you act fast – this deal ends at midnight on Tuesday (2nd March). And there’s no guarantee it won’t sell out before then.
Best Currys flash TV deals
The price drop on the JVC isn’t the only TV deal you’ll find in the Currys flash sale. We’re seeing discounts across both a range of brands and sizes. You’ll see that the 55-inch set from the same JVC range is also on sale – and at just £379, is also an excellent deal.
- JVC 55-inch LT-55CF890 Fire TV Edition 4K TV with Amazon Alexa |
£449.99£379.99 from Currys PC World (save £70 or 15%)
- Sony Bravia 65-inch KDXH8096BU 4K TV with Google Assistant |
£849£749 from Currys PC World (save £100 or 11%)
- Philips 50-inch PUS8555 4K TV with Google Assistant |
£549£449 from Currys PC World (save £100 or 18%)
- LG 65-inch UN80006LA 4K TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa | £649 £599 from Currys PC World (save £50 or 7%)
