Best Boxing Day sales 2021: today’s top deals from Sky, Currys and Selfridges

The Boxing Day sales are a stand-out sales event for UK tech retailers. This year, our expert team are on hand to help you find the latest and greatest tech deals.

We’ll be scouring the web and speaking to retailers to help you find the very best Boxing Day deals available right now. With offers on phone plans, games laptops and a huge range of devices — there’s lots to choose from and plenty of savings to be made.

Our team have checked in with top UK retailers like John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more, to bring you the very best prices possible over the festive period. The best offers so far? There’s 25% off the Fitbit Versa 3, this Dolce Gusto Infinissima coffee machine is now just £34 and there’s a huge £470 off this 4K Samsung smart TV.

So, if you’ve had you fill of turkey, potatoes and gravy — and you’re ready to spice up the holidays with some new high-tech treats — then take a look at the fantastic products, recommendations and prices that we’ve found below.

If you’re on the look our for some bargain streaming, take a look at our Amazon Prime Video channels offer page.

Best Boxing Day deals available right now

Boxing Day Sales live now: quick links

Best Boxing Day phone deals

The EE Winter Sale offers discounts across some of the latest models including the new Google Pixel 6. It comes with a serviceable 10GB of data at £44 per month (with £30 upfront) plus some Pixel Buds A Series wrapped up in the deal. We liked the Pixel 6 family in testing too — for more info take a look at our Google Pixel 6 Pro review.

SIM-only Boxing Day deals

SMARTY has made the bold claim that its prices are so good it “doesn’t need a sale” and generally, the SIM-only deal below does look fantastic value. We also like this plan because it works on a one-month rolling basis, so you can cancel at any time and keep your flexibility.

Best Boxing Day TV deals

Throughout this year, we’ve been keeping our eyes out for the very best TV deals going. Now, there are some great options in the Boxing Day sales.

Best Boxing Day gaming deals

There are loads of fantastic gaming deals available right now on games, gaming platforms and gaming peripherals. Take a look at the selection below for some great savings.

Fanatical is offering some huge discounts on PC games. We particularly liked the savings on Kingdom Come Deliverance — an epic medieval RPG that takes the player on a huge historical adventure — and classic adventure title, Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Best Boxing Day laptop deals

The Boxing Day sales can be a fantastic time to pick up a new laptop. Need enough power to get your 2022 projects? Or maybe just a simple new laptop for heading back into work, or university? Either way we’ve got you covered with some great offers.

Best Boxing Day smartwatch deals

Fitbit is well known for its fitness trackers, but it also offers full-blown smartwatches, with the Fitbit Versa 3 now just £149 at Amazon. Typically priced at £199, the latest Versa model features an AMOLED screen, the smartwatch has a six-day battery life, GPS, heart monitoring and sleep tracking. It also has 20+ exercise modes, including walking, running, weights, cycling and swimming.

Read our Fitbit Versa 3 review for more on this model, or check out our best smartwatch guide to find out which brands made the cut.

Best Boxing Day tablet deals

Here’s a selection of the best Boxing Day tablet deals available right now, with offers on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and more. Amazon has been keenly discounting its own tablet range and there are some very affordable options right now, if you’re looking to pick up a budget, or mid-range tablet.

Best Boxing Day audio deals

If you’re looking for some new earbuds, a new soundbar, or some other great audio tech, look no further than the offers below. These are some of the highlights of the Boxing Day sales including £12 off the brand-new Apple AirPods.

How long will Boxing Day sales last?

While the ‘Boxing Day sales’ traditionally just last for the day, one or two deals are likely to stretch further.

However, unlike Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, retailers don’t tend to roll most deals on from Boxing Day once the sales event has finished. So, it’s worth snapping up bargains you want, as long as they’re in your price range.

What were the best Boxing Day deals last year?

Last year we saw the Sonos One smart speaker discounted by £30, down to £169, on several retailers’ sites, including both Amazon and Sonos. There was also £20 off the Sonos Beam (Gen 1) on Sonos’ site.

These may not seem like major reductions but it’s rare to see any Sonos products discounted so any deals should be snatched up quickly.

Amazon also discounted the Fitbit Versa 3. It was available for £159 but this saving has already been bettered this year, with discounts across the Fitbit range.

Read more on tech deals

