Best Boxing Day sales 2021: today’s top deals from Sky, Currys and Selfridges
The Boxing Day sales are now live with discounts across TVs, home appliances and big name brands such as Apple, Samsung, Google and Fitbit.
Published:
The Boxing Day sales are a stand-out sales event for UK tech retailers. This year, our expert team are on hand to help you find the latest and greatest tech deals.
We’ll be scouring the web and speaking to retailers to help you find the very best Boxing Day deals available right now. With offers on phone plans, games laptops and a huge range of devices — there’s lots to choose from and plenty of savings to be made.
Our team have checked in with top UK retailers like John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and more, to bring you the very best prices possible over the festive period. The best offers so far? There’s 25% off the Fitbit Versa 3, this Dolce Gusto Infinissima coffee machine is now just £34 and there’s a huge £470 off this 4K Samsung smart TV.
So, if you’ve had you fill of turkey, potatoes and gravy — and you’re ready to spice up the holidays with some new high-tech treats — then take a look at the fantastic products, recommendations and prices that we’ve found below.
Best Boxing Day deals available right now
Boxing Day Sales live now: quick links
- Amazon – Save up to 52% off Echo Show devices, plus savings on Fire TV Sticks, Philips Hue and more
- John Lewis – Up to 50% off across the site in the retailer’s Winter Sale
- Currys – Save up to 30% off TVs, laptops, home appliances and gaming
- Very – The Very Big Sale includes discounts on fashion and beauty, along with plenty of tech offers
- AO – Winter deals are live across the site including home appliances, plus £250 off this Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush
- Argos – Savings across 1000s of products including tech, furniture and fitness equipment
- Boots – Up to 50% off in the Big Boots Sale
- Selfridges – Sitewide savings including up to 50% off tech, home appliances and brands like Le Creuset
- Sky – Savings across Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and broadband
- ASOS – Up to 70% off brands like Puma, Ted Baker, Adidas and Nike
Best Boxing Day phone deals
The EE Winter Sale offers discounts across some of the latest models including the new Google Pixel 6. It comes with a serviceable 10GB of data at £44 per month (with £30 upfront) plus some Pixel Buds A Series wrapped up in the deal. We liked the Pixel 6 family in testing too — for more info take a look at our Google Pixel 6 Pro review.
- Google Pixel 6 (128GB) with EE: 10GB data, unlimited texts and minutes (and claim Google Pixel Buds A Series) | £44 a month, £30 upfront
- Apple iPhone SE (64GB) with O2:
10GB25GB data, unlimited texts and minutes | £23 a month, no upfront cost
SIM-only Boxing Day deals
SMARTY has made the bold claim that its prices are so good it “doesn’t need a sale” and generally, the SIM-only deal below does look fantastic value. We also like this plan because it works on a one-month rolling basis, so you can cancel at any time and keep your flexibility.
- 30GB of data, unlimited calls and texts with SMARTY | £10 a month (1 month plan, cancel anytime)
- 60GB of data, unlimited calls and texts with VOXI | £20 a month
Best Boxing Day TV deals
Throughout this year, we’ve been keeping our eyes out for the very best TV deals going. Now, there are some great options in the Boxing Day sales.
- Philips 65-inch PUS7506 4K TV |
£649£479 at Amazon (save £170 or 26%)
- Samsung 43-inch AU7100 4K TV |
£499£348 at Very (save £151 or 30%)
- Samsung 65-inch Q60A 4K TV |
£1299£829 at Very (save £470 or 36%)
Best Boxing Day gaming deals
There are loads of fantastic gaming deals available right now on games, gaming platforms and gaming peripherals. Take a look at the selection below for some great savings.
Fanatical is offering some huge discounts on PC games. We particularly liked the savings on Kingdom Come Deliverance — an epic medieval RPG that takes the player on a huge historical adventure — and classic adventure title, Rise of the Tomb Raider.
- Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle | £249.99 at Currys
- Kingdom Come Deliverance (PC) |
£24.99£7.49 at Fanatical (save £17.50 or 70%)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider (PC) |
£19.99£3.49 at Fanatical (save £16.50 or 83%)
Best Boxing Day laptop deals
The Boxing Day sales can be a fantastic time to pick up a new laptop. Need enough power to get your 2022 projects? Or maybe just a simple new laptop for heading back into work, or university? Either way we’ve got you covered with some great offers.
- Lenovo Yoga 7i Laptop |
£949£729 at Very (save £220 or 23%)
- HP Pavilion 14-dv1629sa 14-inch Laptop |
£699£529 at Currys (save £170 or 24%)
Best Boxing Day smartwatch deals
Fitbit is well known for its fitness trackers, but it also offers full-blown smartwatches, with the Fitbit Versa 3 now just £149 at Amazon. Typically priced at £199, the latest Versa model features an AMOLED screen, the smartwatch has a six-day battery life, GPS, heart monitoring and sleep tracking. It also has 20+ exercise modes, including walking, running, weights, cycling and swimming.
Read our Fitbit Versa 3 review for more on this model, or check out our best smartwatch guide to find out which brands made the cut.
- Fitbit Versa 3 |
£199.99£149 at Amazon (save £50 or 25%)
- Apple Watch 6 (44mm) |
£409£349 at Amazon (save £60 or 15%)
Best Boxing Day tablet deals
Here’s a selection of the best Boxing Day tablet deals available right now, with offers on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and more. Amazon has been keenly discounting its own tablet range and there are some very affordable options right now, if you’re looking to pick up a budget, or mid-range tablet.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet |
£149.99£89.99 at Amazon (save £60 or 40%)
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet |
£49.99£29.99 at Amazon (save £20 or 40%)
Best Boxing Day audio deals
If you’re looking for some new earbuds, a new soundbar, or some other great audio tech, look no further than the offers below. These are some of the highlights of the Boxing Day sales including £12 off the brand-new Apple AirPods.
- AirPods (2021) |
£169£157 at Very (save £12 or 7%)
- AirPods Pro |
£239£187 at Very (save £52 or 22%)
- Sony WF1000XM4 wireless earbuds |
£249.99£199.99 at Selfridges (save £50 or 20%)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live |
£159£79 at Currys (save £80 or 50%)
How long will Boxing Day sales last?
While the ‘Boxing Day sales’ traditionally just last for the day, one or two deals are likely to stretch further.
However, unlike Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, retailers don’t tend to roll most deals on from Boxing Day once the sales event has finished. So, it’s worth snapping up bargains you want, as long as they’re in your price range.
What were the best Boxing Day deals last year?
Last year we saw the Sonos One smart speaker discounted by £30, down to £169, on several retailers’ sites, including both Amazon and Sonos. There was also £20 off the Sonos Beam (Gen 1) on Sonos’ site.
These may not seem like major reductions but it’s rare to see any Sonos products discounted so any deals should be snatched up quickly.
Amazon also discounted the Fitbit Versa 3. It was available for £159 but this saving has already been bettered this year, with discounts across the Fitbit range.
