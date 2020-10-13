Save over 10 per cent on 3rd-gen iPad Air prices for Prime Day

You might have had to wait a few months more than usual for this year’s Amazon Prime Day. But Amazon’s annual sales frenzy has landed – and there’s some good iPad Air deals to be had.

Advertisement

Right now, Amazon Prime members can pick up the gold 64GB iPad Air for £422.90 and the silver 64GB iPad Air for £413.10, both reduced from £479. Better still, the space grey 256GB iPad Air is currently going for just £544.50, down from an RRP of £629.

We’re seeing all sorts of great discounts right now – but Apple deals always stand out because, well, you just don’t see them that often. Admittedly, the 256GB space grey model has had a modest price reduction for a while, hovering around the £600 mark on Amazon for the past year. But this 13 per cent discount is the best we’ve ever seen.

Save over 10 per cent on the Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation

The third-generation iPad Air represents a step up from the equivalent iPad in terms of specs and capability. Not only do they boast those wider 10.5-inch screens, but they’re also powered by superior A12 Bionic internal processors, and have higher-grade front cameras (7 megapixels to the iPad’s 1.2 megapixels).

These reductions might just have something to do with the recent launch of the all-new iPad Air 4. But hey, we’re not complaining if both Apple and Amazon are just trying to clear their shelves. And we shouldn’t see a lower price on Amazon this year… in other words, don’t wait until Black Friday if you want to treat someone to a brand-new tablet for Christmas.

But don’t forget: you need to have a Prime membership in order to qualify for these deals.

Advertisement

For more great deals, head to our Amazon Prime Day page.