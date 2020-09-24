New Amazon Echo 4th Generation | release date, pre-orders, price and more

Since the Amazon Echo’s initial launch in 2015, the Alexa-powered speaker has become one of the most popular on the market, spawning a whole range of smart speakers and displays.

Advertisement

There are now numerous smart home devices you can buy from the retailer including the third generation Amazon Echo, and pricier products like the Echo Studio and Amazon Echo Show 8.

Now, Amazon has just launched a new Echo, and it has had a pretty big makeover.

Launched at the Amazon launch event 2020, the new spherical Echo will be joined by a remodelled Echo Dot and an all-new Echo Show 10 smart display.

Plus, if you’re not sure which Alexa device is right for you, check out our reviews of the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Show 8 to help you decide.

Amazon Echo features

Amazon

The 4th Generation Amazon Echo was revealed at the retailer’s annual launch event and it has been fully redesigned.

The new Amazon Echo is spherical in shape with a bright LED light ring at the base of the sphere that reflects off of surfaces for added visibility.

The sound quality has also been improved thanks to a 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing.

For the first time, Echo also comes with a built-in smart home hub, with support for Zigbee, and supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

It will be joined by a new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock, both featuring a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker and the same fabric finish as the Echo.

The Echo and Echo Dot will be available in three colours; Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue.

The Echo Dot with Clock is a little more limited with just the colours options of Glacier White and Twilight Blue.

When will the Amazon Echo be released?

The Echo and Echo Dot will be released on 22nd October. The Echo Dot with Clock has the later shipping date of 5th November.

However, all three Alexa devices are available to pre-order now.

How much does the Amazon Echo cost?

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) will set you back £89.99, while the Echo Dot costs just £49.99.

For the additional LED display of the Echo Dot with Clock expect to pay £10 more, at £59.99.

How to pre-order the new Amazon Echo

Despite having varying shipping dates, all three of these Alexa devices are available to pre-order now.

This new Echo range is currently only available on Amazon, but will soon be on sale on Argos, Currys PC World, Very, Littlewoods and Tesco.

When will the Echo Show 10 be released?

Available to pre-order now, the Echo Show 10 has a 10-inch, adaptive HD display that should automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa—no matter where you are in the room.

Amazon also promise that despite this new swivel movement, the smart display will completely silent as it does so.

During video calls, the new 13-megapixal, wide-angle camera pans and zooms to keep you at the centre of the frame and there’s a new Alexa Group Calling function that allows you to phone eight people at once.

Available in two colours — Charcoal and Glacier White — the Echo Show 10 will set you back £239.99. We don’t have an exact shipping date but Amazon promises it’ll be before the end of the year.

Pre-order the Echo Show 10 for £239.99 now

When will the Echo Dot Kids Edition be released?

Amazon

Amazon has also played with the new spherical shape and created Panda and Tiger designs along with animal-themed alarms.

Echo Dot Kids Edition comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, giving families access to thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational skills.

Echo Dot Kids Edition is available to pre-order now in the US for only $59.99 (£59.99) and will ship later this year. No news yet on when it is set to grace UK shores.

Advertisement

Excited about Amazon Prime Day? Then make sure to keep an eye on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, too.