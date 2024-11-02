The developers had previously promised a "tuneful twist" and some Chapter 2 throwback vibes with this new season.

The arrival of Remix (also known as Chapter 5 Season 5) means that we say goodbye to the Marvel-themed antics of the previous season.

We hope you managed to defeat Doctor Doom and collect all the Marvel skins while you could!

But if you missed the Fortnite live event (maybe because it was past your bedtime), check out our handy recap below.

What happened in the Fortnite live event? Full recap for Remix: The Prelude

Friday night's Fortnite live event was one to remember!

Following on from a number of musical teases, the Fortnite live event on Friday 1st November turned out to be a big musical concert.

The concert was held in real life at Times Square, New York, featuring performances from Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice.

In the game itself, as you can see in the video below, the event began on in-game screens before allowing players to witness the action from Times Square. The transition between the two was pretty cool!

Off the back of this event, it has now been confirmed that Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice will both appear as skins in Fortnite Remix, the next chapter of the game's battle pass.

Snoop will also have a big role to play in Fortnite Festival, becoming the featured artist of its new season.

A skin based on the deceased rapper Jarad 'Juice WRLD' Higgins, who was known to be a big Fortnite fan, will also appear in the new season.

If you log into the game on 30th November for the next Remix live event, you should get a free Juice WRLD skin with a cel-shaded visual style.

Eminem, who previously headlined the Big Bang event in the game, is also expected to appear in this new Remix-themed season.

The Fortnite YouTube account has also dropped the trailer above to show off the new season.

The official description for the trailer also includes the following timetable of events for the next few weeks!

Week 1 (starting November 2nd)

"The Agency compound is now The Doggpound. The Doggfather will gift you Snoop’s Drum Gun Mythic if you can defeat him, and will join you as an ally!"

Week 2 (starting November 7th)

"The Grotto lair turns into Spaghetti Grotto. And if you can defeat Eminem, he’ll join your cause and bestow you with his RG Minigun."

Week 3 (starting November 14th)

"The Shark is now dubbed Ice Isle with Ice Spice claiming dibs! Defeat Ice to add her to your team and get Ice Spice’s Grappler and Ice Spice’s Rifle Mythics!"

Week 4 (starting November 21st)

"Keep an eye to the skies at the WRLD Point landmark arriving in Week 4."

We'll be sure to bring you more Fortnite coverage as the new season takes shape!

While we've got your attention — if you think you're a Fortnite expert, why not try our quiz below?

You can also subscribe to our shiny new YouTube channel to keep up with our latest guides and explainers.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite XP maps | Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.