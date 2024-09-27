But the curious among you might be wondering when Chapter 5 Season 5 will drop, and what it will entail.

So, let's take a closer look at when we can expect it, and what we know (or what's been leaked) about the next Fortnite season.

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 end?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is expected to end on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

So, make sure you make the most of the current season before then, and grab those Stark Industries Chests!

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 5 start?

After a bit of downtime, we can expect Chapter 5 season 5 to start on the same date the current one ends - so around Saturday 2nd November 2024.

More details will no doubt appear closer to the time, and we'll update this page with the exact date and time when they do!

What do we know about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 5?

At the time of writing, nothing has officially been announced about Fortnite's Chapter 5 Season 5.

Leaks and rumours are thin on the ground too, so there's very little to go on.

There's a chance, however, that the next season will bring things back to the OG map. It might be a second season of OG Fortnite, rather than continuing with the current storyline.

This would be sad news for Marvel fans, but we're sure our favourite superheroes will return to the Battle Royale eventually.

But this is, of course, purely speculation. As soon as we know anything for certain, we'll update this very page, so stay tuned!

