Added to help celebrate the Lunar New Year (it’s the Year of the Dragon, don’t you know?), Drampa is available to catch and add to your collection in Pokémon Go.

The Lunar New Year event: Dragons Unleashed is taking place between 5th February up until Sunday 11th February (at 8pm), so you’d better get in there quick if you want to add a Drampa to your collection.

Unfortunately, there only seem to be two ways you can get hold of Drampa during the event. Luckily for you, we know both of them.

Read on to find out how to get Drampa in Pokémon Go.

How to get Drampa in Pokémon Go explained

To get Drampa in Pokémon Go, you need to defeat it in 3-Star Raids or encounter one after completing Field Research tasks.

Before you ask, Drampa does not spawn in the wild.

Both the 3-Star Raids and Field Research tasks are event-exclusive, however, meaning you only have until 8pm on Sunday 11th February to complete them and encounter a Drampa.

When you take on a Drampa 3-Star Raid, you will need a good counter to defeat it.

A Fighting-type Pokémon will be a good shout against Drampa’s Normal and Dragon-type. Fairy-type will also do the trick. Lucario and Gardevoir are both great shouts, too.

You can take on the Drampa 3-Star Raid alone or with other Trainers.

Yes, you can encounter a Shiny Drampa after completing a 3-Star Raid during the event – it’s around a one in 10 chance that the Drampa you encounter after a Raid will be a Shiny, according to Pokémon Go Hub.

If you’re not up for a 3-Star Raid, you can encounter a Drampa by completing Field Research tasks found at Pokéstops. It’s worth noting that there are 12 different encounters for completing these event-themed Field Research tasks; Drampa is just one of them.

Shiny hunters will be glad to learn that you can get a Shiny Drampa from Field Research tasks encounters, too.

Now, get out there and get yourself a Drampa during the Lunar New Year event: Dragons Unleashed.

It’s not been revealed what Drampa’s spawn rate will be following the conclusion of the limited-time event – it could be a particularly rare one!

Remember, you’ve only got until 8pm on Sunday 11th February to get a Drampa from 3-Star Raids or via Field Research tasks.

