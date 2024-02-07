Palworld legendary schematics: How to get them all
Legendary stuff.
If you’re after the best weapons and armour in the game, you’ll definitely want to get all of the Palworld legendary schematics.
These rare legendary schematics are hard to find without knowing what you’re doing, but we’re here to make things a whole lot easier for you.
There are 17 known legendary schematics in Palworld: six legendary weapons and 11 legendary pieces of armour.
Each one will dramatically improve your player character’s stats – perfect for going up against the toughest enemies in the survival-crafting game.
Keep reading to find out how to get all of the legendary schematics in Palworld.
There are 17 Palworld legendary schematics in total, and you pick them all up by defeating Field Alpha Pal Bosses found on the world map.
There’s no guarantee that the 17 Alpha Pals will drop the legendary schematics, but they will respawn and you can try again.
It has been estimated that the legendary schematics drop rate from Alpha Bosses is around 2.5 per cent. You can increase your odds of them being dropped in the game’s World Settings, however.
Head into World Settings and you can speed up how long it takes for Pals to respawn (set the Daytime and Night Time Speed to five).
You can also make it easier to catch Pals by adjusting the Pal Capture Rate. The Pal Appearance Rate can also be altered, which will increase the number of Alpha Pals you can fight/catch.
Catching then butchering an Alpha Pal Boss (with the Meat Cleaver) will also double your chances of getting a legendary schematic.
You can also find legendary schematics in treasure chests – randomly on the world map or at the end of dungeons.
The best way to get all of the Palworld legendary schematics, though, is to pick them up as item drops from the Field Alpha Pal Bosses. These bosses always spawn in the same location, so you know where to go.
Check out this ultra-handy YouTube video by DPJ to see where and how to find them all:
Alternatively, follow our full list of known Palworld legendary schematics locations below:
Legendary Cloth Outfit
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Chillet (level 11)
- Open-world boss
- Map coordinates: 173, -418
Legendary Feathered Head Band
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Penking (level 15)
- Map coordinates: 114, -352
- Found in the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Legendary Pelt Armour
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Azurobe (level 17)
- Open-world boss
- Map coordinates: -53, -388
Legendary Old Bow
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Kingpaca (level 23)
- Open-world boss
- Map coordinates: 50, -460
Legendary Crossbow
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Bushi (level 23)
- Map coordinates: -116, -491
- Found in the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
Legendary Handgun
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Beakon (level 29)
- Open-world boss
- Map coordinates: -345, -253
Legendary Metal Helm
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Warsect (level 30)
- Map coordinates: 161, -223
- Found in the Sealed Realm of the Stalwart
Legendary Metal Armour
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Elizabee (level 31)
- Map coordinates: 20, -158
- Found in the Devout’s Mineshaft just beyond those coordinates (32, -183)
Palworld launch trailer
Legendary Refined Metal Helm
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Menasting (level 44)
- Map coordinates: 516, 102
- Found in the Dessicated Mineshaft just beyond those coordinates (494, 82)
Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Suzaku (level 45)
- Open-world boss
- Map coordinates: 404, 256
Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armour
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Astegon (level 48)
- Map coordinates: -578, -418
- Found in the Destroyed Mineshaft just beyond those coordinates (-578, -418)
Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armour
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Lyleen Noct (level 49)
- Map coordinates: -160, 343
- Found in the Iceberg Mineshaft just beyond those coordinates (-142, 322)
Legendary Assault Rifle
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Blazamut (level 49)
- Map coordinates: -441, -561
- Found in the Scorching Mineshaft just beyond those coordinates (-434, -532)
Legendary Pal Metal Helm
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Frostallion (level 50)
- Open-world boss
- Map coordinates: -356, 508
Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armour
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Necromus (level 50)
- Open-world boss
- Map coordinates: 447, 679
Legendary Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armour
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Paladius (level 50)
- Open-world boss
- Map coordinates: 447, 679
Legendary Rocket Launcher
- Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Jetragon (level 50)
- Open-world boss
- Map coordinates: -788, -322
