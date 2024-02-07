There are 17 known legendary schematics in Palworld: six legendary weapons and 11 legendary pieces of armour.

Each one will dramatically improve your player character’s stats – perfect for going up against the toughest enemies in the survival-crafting game.

Keep reading to find out how to get all of the legendary schematics in Palworld.

Palworld legendary schematics: How to get them all

Palworld.

There are 17 Palworld legendary schematics in total, and you pick them all up by defeating Field Alpha Pal Bosses found on the world map.

There’s no guarantee that the 17 Alpha Pals will drop the legendary schematics, but they will respawn and you can try again.

It has been estimated that the legendary schematics drop rate from Alpha Bosses is around 2.5 per cent. You can increase your odds of them being dropped in the game’s World Settings, however.

Head into World Settings and you can speed up how long it takes for Pals to respawn (set the Daytime and Night Time Speed to five).

You can also make it easier to catch Pals by adjusting the Pal Capture Rate. The Pal Appearance Rate can also be altered, which will increase the number of Alpha Pals you can fight/catch.

Catching then butchering an Alpha Pal Boss (with the Meat Cleaver) will also double your chances of getting a legendary schematic.

You can also find legendary schematics in treasure chests – randomly on the world map or at the end of dungeons.

The best way to get all of the Palworld legendary schematics, though, is to pick them up as item drops from the Field Alpha Pal Bosses. These bosses always spawn in the same location, so you know where to go.

Check out this ultra-handy YouTube video by DPJ to see where and how to find them all:

Alternatively, follow our full list of known Palworld legendary schematics locations below:

Legendary Cloth Outfit

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Chillet (level 11)

Field Alpha Boss Chillet (level 11) Open-world boss

Map coordinates: 173, -418

Legendary Feathered Head Band

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Penking (level 15)

Field Alpha Boss Penking (level 15) Map coordinates: 114, -352 Found in the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

114, -352

Legendary Pelt Armour

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Azurobe (level 17)

Field Alpha Boss Azurobe (level 17) Open-world boss

Map coordinates: -53, -388

Legendary Old Bow

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Kingpaca (level 23)

Field Alpha Boss Kingpaca (level 23) Open-world boss

Map coordinates: 50, -460

Legendary Crossbow

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Bushi (level 23)

Field Alpha Boss Bushi (level 23) Map coordinates: -116, -491 Found in the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster

-116, -491

Legendary Handgun

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Beakon (level 29)

Field Alpha Boss Beakon (level 29) Open-world boss

Map coordinates: -345, -253

Legendary Metal Helm

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Warsect (level 30)

Field Alpha Boss Warsect (level 30) Map coordinates: 161, -223 Found in the Sealed Realm of the Stalwart

161, -223

Legendary Metal Armour

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Elizabee (level 31)

Field Alpha Boss Elizabee (level 31) Map coordinates: 20, -158 Found in the Devout’s Mineshaft just beyond those coordinates (32, -183)

20, -158

Palworld launch trailer

Legendary Refined Metal Helm

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Menasting (level 44)

Field Alpha Boss Menasting (level 44) Map coordinates: 516, 102 Found in the Dessicated Mineshaft just beyond those coordinates (494, 82)

516, 102

Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Suzaku (level 45)

Field Alpha Boss Suzaku (level 45) Open-world boss

Map coordinates: 404, 256

Legendary Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armour

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Astegon (level 48)

Field Alpha Boss Astegon (level 48) Map coordinates: -578, -418 Found in the Destroyed Mineshaft just beyond those coordinates (-578, -418)

-578, -418

Legendary Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armour

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Lyleen Noct (level 49)

Field Alpha Boss Lyleen Noct (level 49) Map coordinates: -160, 343 Found in the Iceberg Mineshaft just beyond those coordinates (-142, 322)

-160, 343

Legendary Assault Rifle

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Blazamut (level 49)

Field Alpha Boss Blazamut (level 49) Map coordinates: -441, -561 Found in the Scorching Mineshaft just beyond those coordinates (-434, -532)

-441, -561

Legendary Pal Metal Helm

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Frostallion (level 50)

Field Alpha Boss Frostallion (level 50) Open-world boss

Map coordinates: -356, 508

Legendary Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armour

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Necromus (level 50)

Field Alpha Boss Necromus (level 50) Open-world boss

Map coordinates: 447, 679

Legendary Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armour

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Paladius (level 50)

Field Alpha Boss Paladius (level 50) Open-world boss

Map coordinates: 447, 679

Legendary Rocket Launcher

Dropped by: Field Alpha Boss Jetragon (level 50)

Field Alpha Boss Jetragon (level 50) Open-world boss

Map coordinates: -788, -322

