So, how exactly do you complete the 'Open Collections and view Accolades' quest and earn the 15,000 XP it offers? Check out the video above, or keep on reading, to find out!

How to 'Open Collections and view Accolades' in Fortnite

Clicking from the Quests tab onto the Collections button in Fortnite. Epic Games / Radio Times

If you don't fancy watching the video at the top of this page, produced by our roving reporter Cole Luke, here's a written summary of what you need to do.

To 'Open Collections and view Accolades in Fortnite, you need to follow these steps:

From the main Fortnite menu, head into the 'Quests' tab

In the Quests tab, click the 'Collections' button in the top left corner of the screen

From the Collections screen, click into the 'Accolades' tab along the top

That's all you need to do to complete the quest! Simply click into the Accolades tab and you'll see the quest auto-completing, gifting you that sweet XP, up in the left-hand corner of your display.

Clicking into the Accolades tab, from the Collections screen, in Fortnite. Epic Games / Radio Times

Now that you're here, you'll be able to see all your Accolades separated by category. It's an impressive amount of data, and it can come in handy from time to time.

The game is always tracking your stats, from the things you've completed First in Match to what you've done in terms of Weapons, Combat, Survival and Resources.

There's a 'Special' section, too. It's also keeping note of your Victory Royales, if you're skilled enough to be getting any!

If you're also looking to tick off the Fortnite quest entitled 'Accept a Wastelander Challenge’, click the link in this sentence to see our dedicated guide on that.

