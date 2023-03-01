With Warner Bros Discovery ultimately being the company behind the game and the company behind HBO, this certainly feels like a logical suggestion.

Now that Hogwarts Legacy is a major hit game, rumours have begun that a TV show adaptation of the Wizarding World prequel could be destined for HBO.

Plus, with HBO seeing huge success with the TV adaptation of The Last of Us, it's easy to imagine that other gaming franchises would be considered for the adaptation treatment.

So, where did the rumours start about a Hogwarts Legacy TV show, and is there any truth to them? Keep on reading and we'll run through everything we know at this stage.

Why are there rumours about a Hogwarts Legacy TV show?

The rumours about a Hogwarts Legacy TV show started on Giant Freakin Robot, with the website citing unnamed sources for the information.

"Our trusted and proven sources tell us a Hogwarts Legacy series is in development at HBO Max", the article states, linking off a rundown of previous exclusive scoops — the list seems to suggest that Giant Freakin Robot has a good track record of breaking stories that later get confirmed.

That being said, you can never fully trust a story that hasn't come directly from the company in question, so fans will have to wait and see to find out whether Warner Bros is really planning such a project.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will a Hogwarts Legacy TV show really happen?

As we said, this is very much a rumour! It's worth stressing that Warner Bros has not announced a Hogwarts Legacy TV show through any official channels.

Despite that, it's easy to believe that Hogwarts Legacy has been under discussion at the company. The Hogwarts Legacy sales numbers have been strong, and fans are already starting to wonder about sequel possibilities and DLC plans. A television adaptation, or some other kind of spin-off, wouldn't be all that surprising.

As noted by Deadline, Warner Bros Discovery's President and CEO David Zaslav recently said that his vision for the company is "to have a real focus on franchises". He even called out Harry Potter as a franchise that could be doing more in the live-action space.

It has also been stated by Variety that "Warner Bros sees Hogwarts Legacy as a long-term franchise".

When you put together those two quotes, both of which came into the world through trusted trade publications, it is easy to believe that conversations have been had about making Hogwarts Legacy into a TV show or a film as well as keeping the game franchise going.

With Hogwarts Legacy being set in the 1800s, telling a story with all-new characters long before the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, any potential adaptation would benefit from not needing to bring back any cast members from the previous Potter movies.

For comparison, it would surely take a lot of negotiating and a lot of investment if Warner Bros wanted to make a movie or TV adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play sequel. That has been rumoured, too, but feels like a longer shot on paper. Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have moved onto other things, after all.

However, until Warner Bros confirms or denies the story, we'll just have to wait and wonder! Put a pinch of salt on it, keep your expectations low, and we'll update this page if we hear more about the rumoured Hogwarts Legacy TV show.

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.