There is just one Phoenix in the game, and players will need to visit it if they wish to collect all the Hogwarts Legacy beasts . Phoenix Feathers are also needed to upgrade gear in the game, so we'd say it's an essential creature to collect.

Fans of the Harry Potter books and films will know that Phoenixes exist in the Wizarding World, including Dumbledore's trusty pet named Fawkes - but how do you get a Phoenix of your own in the hit new game Hogwarts Legacy ?

It's important to note that although breeding beasts is possible in Hogwarts Legacy, you cannot breed Phoenixes is there is only one of these creatures in the game. To find out how to get it, read on!

How to get the Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy

To get the Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to complete all of Deek's side missions up to and including the one called Phoenix Rising.

You can only start Deek's mission chain after you unlock the Room of Requirement, which happens a few hours into the main story.

Once you've unlocked the Room of Requirement, you'll also need to work through the long list of Hogwarts Legacy chapters until you've completed the main missions entitled The Helm of Urtkot and The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom.

With that housekeeping out of the way, make sure you pick up every side quest that Deek suggests. The last one he'll give you is called Phoenix Rising, and that's the quest that will lead you straight to the Phoenix's location.

Hogwarts Legacy Phoenix location: Where to find legendary bird

The Hogwarts Legacy Phoenix location is in the far south of the World Map in the Poidsear Coast region. There's a Floo Flames location nearby labelled Phoenix Mountain Cave.

Once you've picked up the Phoenix Rising side mission, make sure to track this objective from the Quests tab in the menu — the yellow dotted line on the map will lead you to the Phoenix's location. (Don't be fooled by the nearby den; that is overrun with Nifflers instead of Phoenixes.)

When you get there, you'll want to enter Phoenix Mountain Cave. Once inside, fight your way through poachers and spiders until you come face to face with the Phoenix. Approach it and you'll catch it on the first try! If we lost you at any point in this written guide, the video below might help.

How to get Phoenix Feathers in Hogwarts Legacy

Now that you've got a Phoenix in your Nab-Sack, you might be wondering how to get Phoenix Feathers in the game. These rare items are needed to upgrade certain gear items to their fullest potential, which you will have noticed if you're obsessed with equipping the best gear possible.

To get Phoenix Feathers, you first need to catch the Phoenix as detailed above. Then you need to return to the Room of Requirement — speak to Deek and this will trigger a scene where the Phoenix flies into its own special Vivarium.

Once the Phoenix is in the Vivarium, head inside and interact with it. Make sure you feed it and groom it using the items Deek gave you earlier (remember that the brush and the food bag are equipped and used like spells).

When you've done both of those things, interact with the Phoenix one more time and you will receive a number of feathers. You can repeat this process regularly to get all the Phoenix Feathers you need to upgrade all your gear!

