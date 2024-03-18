Fortunately, we’re here to let you in on exactly what it does and how to unlock it.

Without further ado, here’s the Helldivers 2 Localisation Confusion Booster explained. Read on to find out what the equipable item does and how to unlock it.

What does the Helldivers 2 Localisation Confusion Booster do?

The Localisation Confusion Booster increases the time between enemy encounters. Essentially, if you or anyone in your party has the Localisation Confusion Booster equipped, the time between enemy reinforcements will be increased.

It’s a great item to equip and use, as it should make completing objectives during combat missions easier and less intense, with increased breathing time between encounters.

As per this in-depth report by Helldivers 2 player antique_nova on Steam, rough testing on the Booster looks like it gives you a 35-40 per cent increase in time between reinforcement calls (Bot Drops/Breaches).

Player antique_nova explains that the Localisation Confusion Booster "does not delay the time for a particular enemy to call, it just lengthens the time before another call can occur".

They add that "if the new booster increases the time between reinforcement calls by say 35% to be conservative, then on level 9 missions solo the reinforcement calls can only be every 202.5 seconds. This is a 52.5 second increase. Almost a full minute."

This will prove especially useful when you try to complete the radar station secondary objective or when attempting to destroy the stratagem jammer. That extra time could make all the difference between success and failure.

It’s worth pointing out that enemy patrols are unaffected by the Localisation Confusion Booster in Helldivers 2.

How to use the Helldivers 2 Localisation Confusion Booster

To use the Localisation Confusion Booster in Helldivers 2, you simply need to equip it as your Booster before beginning a mission.

Based on how the Booster works, you’re best off using it in a mission that has tricky secondary objectives and those that you know will be full of reinforcements.

Remember, everyone in your party gets the Booster’s benefits if just one player has the Localisation Confusion equipped.

How to get the Localisation Confusion Booster in Helldivers 2

The Helldivers 2 Localisation Confusion Booster is part of the Cutting Edge Warbond. To unlock it, you need to purchase the Cutting Edge Warbond for 1,000 Super Credits and then you can pick up the Localisation Confusion Booster for 18 Medals.

You’ll find the Localisation Confusion Booster on Page One of the Cutting Edge Warbond.

Now, get out there and equip the new Booster to reduce the number of enemy reinforcements already.

