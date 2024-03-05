It is a third-person shooter where players can join forces online to fight an intergalactic war against a raft of giant bugs and machines. The game’s tongue-in-cheek tone has even drawn comparisons with the 1997 sci-fi film Starship Troopers.

With that in mind, it is understandable why you might be investigating whether or not it's suitable for your children.

In the UK, the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) is the official body that guides us on the age rating of a game, as well as disclosing why it has been given that certificate.

Read on to find out what the organisation has said about Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 age rating explained: How old do you need to be?

The Helldivers 2 age rating is PEGI 18 here in the UK. Over in the USA, the game is rated at ESRB Mature 17+.

PEGI’s website states that the game has been given this certificate because: "It features graphic violence and motiveless killing of innocent characters."

It elaborates that violence in the game often results in "sight of blood and dismemberment with graphic injury details".

There is also a section that outlines the option to purchase in-game items in Helldivers 2 such as weapons and cosmetics, adding that some parents or carers may want to be aware of this.

That should be all you need to know about the Helldivers 2 age rating! Basically, it’s quite a grown-up sort of game.

