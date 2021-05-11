Fortnite update v16.40 patch notes: What’s new including POI, Catwoman and Six Shooter

Fortnite update v16.40 is arriving in the iconic battle royale game today, preceded by some Fortnite server downtime, and will bring with it some significant patch notes and changes.

Advertisement

This, of course, is the latest mini update to arrive as part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, which continues to serve up surprises as well as its regular cadence of weekly challenges.

So, what does Fortnite update v16.40 actually entail? Read on for the latest info regarding patch notes and changes.

Fortnite update v16.40 release date

Fortnite update v16.40 is arriving on Tuesday 11th May 2021, with Epic Games taking the servers offline at 9am UK time to implement the update. These updates can sometimes take up to three hours, so it could’ve 12 midday UK time before you’re able to jump in and check out the changes for yourself.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Fortnite update v16.40 patch notes

Fortnite update v16.40 will bring a few new things with it. On the weapons side, there will be a new gun added called the Exotic Marksman Six Shooter. There will also be summer-themed additions in Fortnite Creative mode, and there will be a ‘Wild Week’ of content kicking off on May 13th.

But Fortnite giveth and Fortnite taketh away: as part of this update, the Exotic shotgun The Dub will be vaulted, meaning you won’t be able to use it anymore.

That’s all Epic Games has told us, for now, but we’ll be sure to share further details if a bigger pile of patch notes are revealed later.

On the rumour side of things, we’ve heard that there could be a new point of interest on the map, with fans encouraged to take a look at the area south of the Flush Factory.

Read more:

What else is coming up in Fortnite?

Fortnite update v16.40 is really just a drop in the ocean for Fortnite fans, as there are bound to be bigger and better updates around the corner.

You may have already heard that a new Catwoman skin is coming to Fortnite in the near future, as part of the ongoing Fortnite/Batman event, with that new outfit expected to appear in the game on May 18th.

The main upcoming Fortnite event on our minds is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, which is expected to arrive in June. This major content drop is sure to bring a major new theme to the island along with a fresh battle pass and plenty of other goodies.

We’ll bring you more on that as we hear it. And until then, enjoy Fortnite v16.40 while you can!

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.