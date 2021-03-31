Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 vs. Breath of the Wild: All the similarities explained

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 bears a striking resemblance to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as an eagle-eyed fan of both games has realised.

The current Fortnite season exists under the title Primal, and it has brought significant Fortnite map changes, heaps of new Fortnite skins and lots of fresh weekly challenges into the iconic battle royale game.

But how exactly does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 channel the spirit of Breath of the Wild, the 2017 Zelda experience that remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time?

Well, the comparison was made on Twitter, with a user named DenniConcepts sharing the image below. As you can see, there are eight main ways in which Fortnite seems to be echoing Breath of the Wild at the moment.

DenniConcepts on Twitter

“Fortnite Season 6 is Breath of the Wild”, DennyConcepts writes in the Tweet, which has a handy graphic attached as evidence. And in a follow-up Tweet, they added, “and this is why this is one of the best seasons ever”.

From the locations to the creatures, there’s no denying that there are quite a few parallels between these images from Fortnite and Breath of the Wild that DennyConcepts has brought together. Even the items in the games look similar.

Of course, these are cosmetic similarities rather than deep gameplay mechanics or storytelling decisions. But still, it definitely looks like Epic Games decided to pay some little tributes to Nintendo’s beloved Breath of the Wild with this season of Fortnite content.

And so, while we wait for Nintendo to release Breath of the Wild 2, perhaps Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 can go some way to tiding us over! We’ll bring you more news on both games as we hear it.

