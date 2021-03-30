Fortnite v16.10 update revealed: Full patch notes and downtime details

Epic Games has revealed the Fortnite v16.10 update, which is bringing some hefty additions to the iconic battle-royale video game.

Of course, Fortnite fans are no stranger to updates. We recently saw Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 go live, bringing with it some new Fortnite skins, significant Fortnite map changes, and a fresh set of weekly challenges.

And now we have Fortnite v16.10! Read on for all the essential info on this brand-new update, including the full patch notes.

Fortnite v16.10 update patch notes

In a series of Tweets from the Fortnite Status account, Epic Games confirmed various changes that are coming with the v16.10 update.

This update will apparently “unleash” these changes:

A new apex predator stalks the Island

Crafting and loot adjustments

Creative Powerups now support Team, Class, and All combinations

Coming April 3rd at 8 PM ET: new Save the World Ventures Season

There will also be balance changes coming to the following facets of the game:

Primal Shotgun fire rate reduced

Makeshift Shotgun adjustments

Crafting material costs now scale with Makeshift rarity

Animal Bones and Mechanical Parts can appear as added floor loot

The Tweets also note “the patch size will be larger than normal on PC” for this update, as well as mentioning that the Zero Crisis Finale will cease being available as a playlist after this update goes live.

Also, Epic Games said in the last Tweets of this thread: “This week, we’re experimenting with bringing back moving Storm Circles to non-competitive modes for the last two zones. Let us know what you think!”

And finally, Epic Games also shared a link to a Trello board, where you can see an extensive breakdown of the known issues addressed by this update.

Fortnite v16.10 update release date and server downtime

Fortnite’s v16.10 update went live today, meaning that the release date for this sizeable patch is Tuesday 30th March 2021. Epic Games began the process of installing the update onto the servers at around 9am UK time.

Because this is such a big update, it did require some server downtime, with the game going offline for around three hours. But there is good news – the downtime is over now, so you should be able to jump back into the game whenever you’re ready!

How to fix a Fortnite update with a slow download speed

As ever, servers around the world will feel the strain as millions of loyal gamers attempt to install this new update. If your update is particularly slow, don’t forget the usual tricks: move closer to your router, and connect with an ethernet cable if you can; pause any other downloads or streams which may be eating up your data; and try not to do anything else on your device that might eat up processing power.

As more details come to light about Fornite v16.10, we’ll be sure to let you know.

