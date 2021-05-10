Fortnite Beast Boy skin revealed: How to get the new DC outfit early

It’s always a busy time in the world of Fortnite, and right now we’re enjoying Fornite Chapter 2 season 6 – and we cannot quite get our heads around the fact that we’re already talking about the upcoming Fortnite season 7 which is rumoured to be coming very soon.

There has been a new map for the new season, new celebrity Fortnite skins, the addition of animals in Fortnite and we are only scratching the surface with the number of new things there is to do.

And now we have something else coming that ties into the Fortnite DC collaboration that we’ve been enjoying – the skin for Teen Titans hero, Beast Boy!

For all you need to know about the Beast Boy skin, and how to get it earlier than everyone else, read on!

When is Beast Boy coming to Fortnite?

Epic Games/DC

The Teen Titans star is on his way to the game with the brand new Beast Boy skin and we do not have long to wait at all until we can get our hands on it as the skin will be added on 14th May – so this Friday!

Time-wise, he will be added at 01:00 in the UK which means you will have to have a late night – or a very early start – to be one of the first to get hold of it. Notice how we say “one of the first”, because there is actually a way to get this even earlier…

How to get the Beast Boy Skin early in Fortnite

While the main release is Friday, if you want to get the skin earlier then you can do so – but it won’t be as simple as visiting the item shop like everyone else will for the main release.

By competing in the Teen Titans Cup, you stand a chance of unlocking the skin on 12th May – a full 48 hours early!

Here is what the team at Fortnite have to say about the Teen Titans Cup: “Want to reunite Beast Boy and Raven early? You can compete in the Teen Titans Cup, a Duos tournament, on May 12 for the opportunity to unlock the Beast Boy Outfit and Couch Titan Back Bling before they hit the Item Shop!

“Additionally, players who score at least eight points will earn the new BBRae Loading Screen (created by iconic Raven Loves Beast Boy artist Gabriel Piccolo), and all who participate will earn the new Beast Boy & Raven Spray just for competing. These rewards are special items for this tournament. (Please note it may take up to a few days to receive the Spray after participating.)

“Players can play up to 10 matches in their region’s three-hour time window, and the specific timing for each region can currently be found in the Compete tab in-game. To participate in the Teen Titans Cup, players must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled on their Epic account and be at account level 30 or above.”

