Is Fortnite down? Today’s server downtime confirmed and when Fortnite will be back

Is Fortnite down? If you’ve just tried to open the game and it doesn’t seem to be working, that’s the question that you may ask yourself (and the internet at large).

Today, it isn’t just you experiencing this problem with the game. Epic Games has taken Fortnite offline for some scheduled maintenance and updates.

Keep on reading and we’ll break down all the essential details on today’s Fortnite downtime.

Is Fortnite down?

Yes, Fortnite is down at the moment, with Epic Games confirming on Twitter that some scheduled downtime is taking place this morning (from a UK perspective). Today’s Fortnite server downtime began at 9am UK time on Tuesday 27th April 2021 – so if you’ve been struggling to play the game over the last hour, that’s why!

Downtime for v16.30 has begun. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended and services are back up. pic.twitter.com/LRKr9SWszt — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 27, 2021

When will Fortnite servers go live again?

Epic Games has not confirmed the exact time at which the Fortnite servers will go live again, but we can make a decent guess based on previous forms. Downtime for previous updates like this have generally lasted for around three hours, so we would hope to see Fortnite coming back online at around 12 midday UK time.

If you want to check if the game is still down, the best place for up-to-the-minute updates is generally the Epic Games website. Or you can see outage reports from other players via Down Detector.

Patch notes: What is this Fortnite server downtime for?

Today’s Fortnite server downtime is dedicated to bringing the v16.30 update into the game, which will bring a few changes to the game. Epic Games summed up the changes in a brace of Tweets, which you can see below. These should help you wrap your head around the Fortnite downtime:

Inventory improvements:



✅ You can now hold the Inventory button with a Craftable item in-hand to jump right to the Crafting tab and hit Accept. No more navigating menus in a gunfight!



✅ Inspecting an item will now show exact number values for stats like damage and fire rate. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 26, 2021

