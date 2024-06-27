Today's downtime is due to an update to the Reload map, which will introduce a fan-favourite mode to proceedings.

Wondering what's coming? Let's take a closer look at what we know about today's update, and when we can expect the full list of patch notes.

The reason for today's Fortnite update is that Duos mode is being added to the Reload map.

More like this

This was announced on X via the official Fortnite Status account. Check out the post below:

Duos, as the name suggests, is a mode in which you pair up with a friend and work together against 20 other duos on the Reload map.

You might be wondering if there are any other changes coming with the update. All should be revealed in the full patch notes, but Epic hasn't released them yet.

Let's take a look at when we'll be able to check them out.

Duos isn't actually arriving in the game until 2pm BST in the UK today (Thursday 27th June), according to Epic's Tweets, so that's when we expect the full patch notes to be released.

Be sure to keep an eye out on the official X page, or the official Fortnite website. We'll be sure to update this page as soon as the notes are released.

Until then, we hope you enjoy the changes - and good luck fighting side by side in Reload Duos!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.