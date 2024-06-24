Which begged the question, will it return this year? It certainly looked that way a few months ago, when the devs posted on X that the OG map will be back in 2024.

Never ones to break a promise, Epic dropped Fortnite Reload on Saturday as a part of update 30.20. But what exactly is it, and how do we play? Let's take a look.

What is Fortnite Reload? New map explained

Fortnite Reload is a team-based mode that takes place on the classic map from Chapter 1, and features weapons from that era too. All the throwbacks!

The official website describes it thus: "Fortnite Reload is a 40-player, Squads only, fast-paced Battle Royale game that is all about carrying the squad to victory.

"Reboot as long as one teammate is still in the action! Loot up after rebooting to get back into fighting shape!

"Eliminate opponents to reboot teammates faster! Near the end of the match, reboots will stop. Lock in with your squad to secure the Victory Royale!"

Fortnite Reload map

The new Fortnite Reload map is slightly smaller than players will be used to, but the classic locations included will surely make up for that.

Check out the Fortnite Reload map below, complete with the Points of Interest being named, as shared in a post by X user @Frostv_0705:

As you can see, numerous iconic locations of yore have returned here, including:

Tilted Towers

Lil' Loot Lake

Pleasant Park

Dusty Docks

Lazy Laps

Retail Row

Sandy Sheets

Snobby Shoals

Lone Lodge

If you're trying to work out where any of those places are, consult the map above!

How to play Fortnite Reload explained

So, how do we jump into this blast from the past? To access Fortnite Reload, you simply need to follow our advice below

First, you'll need to head over to the Discover screen from Fortnite's main menu.

If you don't see Reload listed straight away, you should be able to search for 'Reload' in the search bar.

From there, click into the Reload mode. Then select either Zero Build or traditional Battle Royale with builds.

Select play, and you're good to go! Time to party like it's 2017.

