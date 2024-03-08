According to a report from Dexerto, the game still has 136.42 million players globally, making it the most popular MMORPG in the world. There is a gulf between it and the next two titles on the list; Final Fantasy XIV and Destiny 2 respectively.

But it has not always been smooth sailing for WoW. For some time, many have regarded the game to be in decline. However, developer Blizzard has managed to maintain a strong and loyal player base by constantly evolving it as the medium of gaming has expanded into the behemoth industry we know today.

In 2023, there were multiple additions, including the return of the Icecrown Citadel raid dungeon and six Dragonflight updates. Now, fans will be sharpening their blades in preparation for whatever is set to come in 2024. Read on to find out more.

Is there a WoW 2024 roadmap?

Yes, there is a 2024 roadmap for World of Warcraft. It was published in December 2023 on the game’s official website.

Executive producer Holly Longdale outlined plans ahead for both WoW and World of Warcraft Classic that stretched up until the end of Autumn 2024.

In the post, Longdale acknowledged the previous 12 months and thanked the team at Blizzard for everything they had achieved in 2023. She wrote: "We continue to learn and evolve with each release and announcement this year and we are fully focused on listening and responding to you and building for a strong future in Azeroth for all of us."

So, what are the most notable updates coming to WoW?

What do we know about WoW future plans?

Longdale detailed updates for WoW by beginning with content expansions for Dragonflight, which players were given in January. "In these updates, we’ll be wrapping up the story for this expansion and laying the foundation for our next one. Season Four will revisit Dragonflight’s dungeons and raids, along with outdoor content" she said.

In World of Warcraft Classic, updates for Classic Hardcore were promised and Blizzard delivered in February with "Self Found" support.

In the Summer and Spring, the War Within alpha and beta tests are set to launch. This expansion will feature a new campaign story, four new zones, eight new dungeons and a new player vs player season.

The War Within is the first of three updates to the Worldsoul Saga trilogy and will involve delving beneath Azeroth.

The full timeline for events in WoW and WoW Classic can be found below.

Blizzard

