Strangely enough, when you get close to The Wanderer, they disappear. You cannot interact with them in any way for now.

Epic Games is definitely building something in Fortnite’s narrative with the mysterious character, though - why else would they show up in a few locations in-game?

How the lore expands and develops with this character is anyone’s guess. Hopefully, we find out more during Chapter 5 Season 4.

More like this

All we know is that we’re glad you can’t see under The Wanderer’s hood, as Megalo Don puts it: "It would be a sight that insignificant minds would not be able to bear."

Creepy.

For now, though, you can spot The Wanderer, err, wandering around the map and appearing in a few known locations.

Keep reading to find out where The Wanderer is in Fortnite and how to find them.

Where is The Wanderer in Fortnite? Locations explained

As of writing, there are currently six known locations where The Wanderer spawns in Fortnite.

To find The Wanderer, you’re best off following this super useful YouTube video by Fortnite Events:

The video above tells us that The Wanderer will only appear at one location per game, and reminds us that they will disappear if you get too close.

Best of all, though, the video shows us the exact locations where you can spot The Wanderer while playing in action.

If you’d rather check out a map, meanwhile, the Fortnite.gg interactive map below shows us where The Wanderer can be found:

Fortnite.gg map. https://fortnite.gg/

Finally, it’s worth noting that The Wanderer can head inside a building at any of the six locations above, meaning you might not be able to see them right away – wait a little bit and they might show up!

Other players getting too close to The Wanderer will also make them disappear, so bear that in mind too if you're trying to catch a glimpse of the mysterious hooded figure.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.