Fortnite redeem code: How to redeem a code in Fortnite

It’s the behemoth of the gaming world that is showing zero signs of slowing down. If anything, the popularity of Fortnite has only increased – and 2022 could well be the biggest year for the Battle Royale game yet.

There are a ton of things to do and collect in the game, and the cosmetic changes you can make to your character are endless with an untold amount of skins added to the game. So, if you love the game as much as we do then popping some Fortnite vouchers or digital items onto your Christmas list is a wise move.

But if you are fortunate enough that Santa does bring you Fortnite digital goodies, how do you redeem the code? We’ve got you covered with the full low-down below and, happily, it’s a really easy process however you decide to do it.

How to redeem a code in Fortnite

There are two ways to redeem codes in Fortnite. One is through the Epic Games Launcher and the other is via the Epic Games Store. Here is how to do both!

How to redeem Fortnite code via Epic Games Launcher

Open up Epic Games Launcher.

Log in to your Epic Games account.

Your name will be in the bottom left-hand corner, so give it a click

Click Redeem Code.

Enter the code, and then click the Redeem button (You should receive a message that will tell you the code was successfully redeemed).

Click Back to Home – job done!

How to redeem Fortnite code via the Epic Games Store

Open up your internet browser of choice

Go to the Epic Games website store

Log in to your Epic Games account

Your name will be shown in the top right corner, click that and then click Redeem Code.

Enter the code, and then press Redeem.

You’ll then get a message telling you you’ve done it correctly and that’s it, code redeemed.

We did say it was easy!

Now all you need to do is to make sure your Christmas list has lots of Fortnite related things on it so you have some codes to redeem!

