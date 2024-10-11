We know for sure, at least, that Lauren James is involved, with presumably a boosted Inside Forward card suited for the Rush mode.

Time for some five-a-side fun.

Read on to find out what the FC 25 Total Rush promo release date is, its UK start time and what to expect from the Ultimate Team event.

The FC 25 Total Rush promo release date is today, Friday 11th October 2024, EA has revealed.

This new Rush mode-themed promo event is the first of its kind, as the mode was introduced in FC 25.

We’ll all be taking part in a bit of EA Sports FC history during the promo. Isn’t that exciting?

Unfortunately, EA hasn’t revealed how long the promo event will last. This should be unveiled in-game, though, when Total Rush begins.

What is the UK start time for FC 25 Total Rush?

The UK start time for FC 25 Total Rush should be 6pm on 11th October 2024.

This is based on 6pm on a Friday being the traditional start time for new events and other releases in FIFA games and now the FC games too.

What do we know about FC 25 Total Rush?

EA hasn’t revealed much, if anything, about the Total Rush promo. All the studio has officially said on its social media platforms is that it is happening.

Thanks to in-game advertising, though, we know that a Lauren James Total Rush promo card is part of it.

As the promo is all about Rush mode, we should hopefully see Rush-themed objectives and rewards in play.

Leakers, meanwhile, have suggested that we could be getting boosted Rush-themed cards for the following players (as per FutSheriff):

Mbappé

De Bruyne

Ronaldo

Griezmann

De Jong

Marta

Tchouaméni

Marquinhos

Williamson

Alexander-Arnold

Tere Abelleira

Azpilicueta

Svava

Juranović

It’s rumoured, too, that we’ll get plenty of new upgradeable player cards as part of the promo. As always, remember to take any leaks and rumours with a healthy pinch of salt.

We’ll find out very shortly how accurate these leaks are, as the FC Total Rush promo should kick off at 6pm tonight here in the UK.

When we can, too, we'll update this page with officially confirmed FC 25 Total Rush information.

Read more on FC 25:

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.