Looking to emulate the success of Fortnite with its regular themed events to keep people coming back for more, the difference with FC 25 is that progress will be available across all modes: Career, Ultimate Team and Clubs.

While some details are still being kept until its full release, we've rounded up everything we know so far about Seasons in EA Sports FC 25 and what rewards you can look forward to earning.

When does FC 25 Season 1 start?

Cole Palmer in FC 25. EA

FC 25 Season 1 will be available from 20th September as part of the early access launch for those that pick up EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition.

This will then be available for everyone else who jumps in on the game's global launch on 27th September 2024.

A free and Premium Season Pass will be available - however, it's not quite clear how this will factor into each Season as of yet.

The Season Pass pricing has yet to be officially confirmed, either. We're expecting around the £15 mark, though.

What to expect from FC 25 Season 1

EA FC 25. EA

EA has revealed a whole host of details of what to expect from the first Season of FC 25 – which will be known as "Total Rush" – that will see rewards cross over between Ultimate Team, Clubs and Career Mode.

It's suggested that the first Season will last six weeks, with players progressing towards the first Total Rush Quartet, four players suited to the theme.

"In FC 25, we want to bring Seasons to more players by expanding them beyond Football Ultimate Team, and are extending them to Career Mode and Clubs for players to be rewarded for their progress each and every Season," said EA Sports FC product manager Gordon Farquhar in a blog post.

"For Football Ultimate Team players, the FC Season will look and feel familiar – we’re focused on delivering the same level of Football Ultimate Team rewards to players whilst at the same time introducing new reward types for Career Mode and Clubs fans."

Farquhar added: "We know that we have a range of players within the game who all play in a variety of different ways. With the FC Seasons we want to reward you for playing FC 25 your way, whether that’s in a single mode or across multiple modes.

"It’s important for us that you don’t feel forced to jump into another mode that isn’t something you want to play."

The idea behind this is that players won't be forced to play another mode to earn high-level rewards, instead being able to put their energy towards whatever they enjoy most.

Just like XP in previous games, SP (Season Points) will progress an FC Season whenever objectives are completed. There will be weekly and campaign-themed objectives.

Social play and teamwork will be one of the main focuses, with new player items related to the "Rush" theme set to be introduced.

Several "famous faces" will arrive as part of the Total Rush Campaign on 11th October, featuring PlayStyles suited to small-sided games.

A new concept known as World Tour will also be added, with every Season focusing on a range of national or league-themed content. The first country will be Spain.

Farquhar explains the premise: "In Season 1, you’ll be able to take your Spanish Squad into the One Nation Live Friendly.

"In addition, keep an eye out for weekly objectives themed around La Liga, Liga F & Spanish Players.

"Throughout the Season, you’ll be able to add even more Spanish, La Liga & Liga F Superstars to your Club, in addition to Squad Foundations, special Evolutions & SBCs."

The full blog post can be found on EA's official website, with more details expected to be revealed upon launch.

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

