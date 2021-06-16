Danganronpa Decadence release date: When does the four-game collection come to Switch?

Four games in the Danganronpa franchise are coming to Nintendo Switch as part of a new collection called Danganronpa Decadence, which is designed to celebrate 10 years of this gruesome school-set gaming series.

Developed by Spike Chunsoft, the Danganronpa series traditionally blends an educational setting with cold-blooded murder in a visual novel style (which means your fate is tied to your decisions and dialogue choices, as opposed to action sequences). Egged on by a sinister bear named Monokuma, the students in a school environment are encouraged to murder one another and try to get away with it – not unlike the premise of Among Us, in some ways!

Fans will be able to relive “a decade of despair” with this collection, which brings together the anniversary editions of three classic games – 2010’s Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, 2012’s Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, and 2017’s Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – and adds one new game to the mix, titled Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, which is more of a digital board game than a visual novel.

The Danganronpa franchise has always felt at home on handheld devices, with the PSP being its original platform back in the day, so a release on the Nintendo Switch makes perfect sense. But when will Danganronpa Decadence come out, and what else should you know about it? Read on to find out!

When is the Danganronpa Decadence release date?

Danganronpa Decadence will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch at some point in 2021, although the exact release date has not been confirmed as of yet. The game’s age rating is also yet to be decided, according to the collection’s official website, and the price is still listed as TBD as well. As and when more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to let you know by updating this page.

Can I pre-order Danganronpa Decadence?

It doesn’t look like pre-orders have begun just yet for Danganronpa Decadence, but the official marketing materials (see below) suggest that pre-orders will be “available soon!” We’ll be sure to let you know when we see product pages going live.

There will be a standard edition and a collector’s edition, with the fancier version coming with a 10th-anniversary poster, a remixed original soundtrack, a set of three lenticular prints, and a steelbox-style case. Here in Europe, the game’s physical release will be published by Numskull Games. If you want to, you will also be able to buy the games individually on the Nintendo eShop.

Spike Chunsoft

Is there a trailer for Danganronpa Decadence?

The first trailer for Danganronpa Decadence was revealed at E3 2021 during the Nintendo Direct showcase. You can watch the video below, if you haven’t seen it already, which should give you a good idea of what to expect when that release date rolls around:

