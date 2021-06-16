Fatal Frame release date: When is the Maiden of Black Water remaster coming?

Koei Tecmo’s 2014 game, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is getting a remaster on modern consoles. And there’s some good news if you missed out last time.

The survival horror game originally launched as an exclusive title for Nintendo’s Wii U, meaning that you couldn’t play it on any of the other gaming systems of the day.

The Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water remaster, however, will launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam for PC players – so most modern gamers should be able to access it one way or another.

This exciting new version of the latest game in the Fatal Frame franchise was announced at E3 2021, during a jam-packed Nintendo Direct presentation, and we’ve got all the key details below.

When is the Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water remaster release date?

The official website for the Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water remaster promises that the game will be available in 2021, which means its release date should roll around in the next six months. We don’t know the exact date yet, but we can make a decent guess at it.

The original game launched in September 2014 in Japan, with the western release in the USA and Europe occurring in October around Halloween.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Halloween 2021 as the release date for the remaster, offering fans some scares to entertain them through the spookiest season of the year. That’s just our guesswork, though!

Can I pre-order the Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water remaster?

We’ve just had a look at Nintendo’s eShop, Microsoft’s Xbox Store, Sony’s PlayStation Store and Valve’s Steam storefront, and it doesn’t look like pre-orders have begun anywhere for the Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water remaster just yet.

The Nintendo eShop does have a product page with lots of handy details, but your only option there is to wishlist the game rather than buying it.

The Nintendo product page teases the game like so: “Experience all of the horror from the original FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water with new remastered visuals, new costumes and photo mode features.

“The main adventure consists of three interconnected stories which lead the player to uncover the horrifying truth behind a string of recent tragic deaths taking place in a forest with an infamous history.”

Is there a trailer for the Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water remaster?

Yes! The first trailer for Koei Tecmo’s Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water remaster is now available, and you can take a look below to see for yourself:

