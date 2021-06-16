Advance Wars Reboot Camp release date: When does the remake launch on Nintendo Switch?

The Advance Wars franchise is making a comeback on Nintendo Switch, with Nintendo set to release full remakes of the first two games in the series.

You’ll be able to play fully-remade versions of the campaigns from the original Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, in one package, under the title Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp.

This Advance Wars remake project was first announced at E3 2021, as part of the big Nintendo Direct presentation which also revealed the first look at Metroid Dread, a Tekken X Super Smash Bros Ultimate crossover, and a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp is being developed by WayForward, a company with 30 years of pedigree under its belt, which has worked on over 200 games including DuckTales: Remastered, Double Dragon Neon, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Adventure Time: Hey Ice King.

Intelligent Systems, the company that worked on many of the previous games in the Wars series, are busy working on WarioWare: Get It Together, which was also announced during Nintendo’s slot on the E3 2021 schedule. Nintendo, of course, will be the publisher.

But what else do we know about Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp, and when will this remake release on Nintendo Switch? Read on and we’ll tell you the key details!

When is the Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp release date?

Nintendo has confirmed that Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp will launch on 3rd December 2021, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The game will apparently have a file size of 1.4 GB and it will support the Switch console’s Handheld mode, Tabletop mode and TV mode. There will be two single-player campaigns and a Versus mode that supports up to four players.

Can I pre-order Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp?

You can pre-order Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp through the Nintendo eShop on your Switch console, where the price is listed as £49.99 GBP or $59.99 USD. There is also a full product page on the Nintendo website, which includes lots of handy information about the game.

It looks like there will be a physical release for Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp, with fans in the USA able to order the boxed edition of the game from Best Buy, Amazon or GameStop. Here in the UK, you can also place your Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp pre-order at GAME.

Is there a trailer for Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp?

There is indeed a trailer for the Advance Wars reboot, and you can take a look at it below!

ADVANCE WARS. IS. BACK.



The first Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising campaigns return in one package, fully rebuilt from the ground up for #NintendoSwitch! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches 12/3. https://t.co/6cc3psjF4C pic.twitter.com/uZh0vSSh4F — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Nintendo shared this neat description of the game: “Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace.

“Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!”

We’ll bring you more news on Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp as its release date on 3rd December 2021 draws closer!

