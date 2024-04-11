If single player is more your bag, you can check out how long the campaign is, all the missions as well as our review.

How to get Akimbo Attachment in CoD MW3 explained

To get the Akimbo Attactmnent, you have to equip either a Handgun or Machine Pistol and reach a certain level with it or complete a challenge then select the Akimbo Perk in the Gunsmith menu.

The ten weapons and their corresponding Akimbo unlock rank can be seen below.

.50 GS – Unlock Level 9

– Unlock Level 9 GS Magma – Unlock Level 9

– Unlock Level 9 X12 – Unlock Level 12

– Unlock Level 12 X13 – Unlock Level 12

– Unlock Level 12 WSP Stinger – Unlock Level 14

– Unlock Level 14 COR 5 – Unlock Level 17

– Unlock Level 17 9mm Daemon – Unlock Level 20

– Unlock Level 20 FTAC Siege – Score 25 kills while hip-firing

– Score 25 kills while hip-firing Renetii – Unlock Level 25

– Unlock Level 25 P890 – Unlock Level 26

That’s plenty of unlocking to be getting on with so you better get straight to it!

