One of the main appeals to the franchise has always been its online multiplayer, which is known for being slick, fast-paced and competitive.

Modern Warfare 3 is no different - however, there is a lot to learn when playing it for the first time.

An issue that can creep up is trying to learn all of the jargon used within the game. If you don’t know what each term means, you can easily find yourself spending more time with your head in a glossary than on the battlefield.

Fortunately, we’re here to help with a term that lots of people have been trying to understand more clearly recently - Clean Kills.

What are Clean Kills in CoD MW3?

CoD MW3. Activision

Clean Kills are a way to eliminate your opponent when playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 against other players online.

Regularly, players are set challenges that often unlock new weapons, cosmetics - such as different styles of camouflage that can be used to personalise your guns - and even various attachments to make you more efficient.

Getting a particular number of Clean Kills in a fixed period of time frequently forms part of these objectives, but it is not always clear on how you go about doing that.

How to do Clean Kills in CoD MW3

CoD MW3. Activision

To attain a Clean Kill in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you must eliminate an enemy before they can shoot or attack you.

This means they cannot fire a weapon, perform a melee attack or cause you any form of damage. It sounds simple, but you will need to be ultra-fast and decisive when you enter combat against an opponent to achieve this.

BillyCrock has a quick YouTube guide on how to achieve Clean Kills in CoD MW3, if learning visually is more your thing.

