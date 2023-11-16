And as we prestige again, we get a new badge, and so on and so forth.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 remake, which dropped last Friday, continues this tradition.

Once you've reached the top level, unlocking weapons as you go, you'll be able to prestige. But it's a little different to the previous titles.

Wondering how the prestige systems works in Modern Warfare 3? Allow us to walk you through it.

CoD MW3 Prestige system explained: How to Prestige

Before we begin, we'll flag that the prestige system isn't available yet.

It will drop sometime in December, along with season 1.

Yet while we're not absolutely certain how it will go this time - there may be some surprises - we have a strong idea of how the prestige system will look.

In Modern Warfare 3, you can prestige when you hit level 55. But unlike in other titles, you won't have to start from scratch when you do. You'll be able to keep everything. You'll still earn the badge, but you'll be able to continue through the ranks.

Let's take a look at the various stages for each prestige badge:

Prestige 1 - Level 56 to 99

- Level 56 to 99 Prestige 2 - Level 100 to 149

- Level 100 to 149 Prestige 3 - Level 150 to 199

- Level 150 to 199 Prestige 4 - Level 200 to 249

- Level 200 to 249 Prestige 5 - Level 250

Judging by last year's MW2, a new prestige tier will be added with every season.

We'll update this page as soon as season 1 is released and we've experienced it first-hand. Until then, let's get training for when the time comes!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.