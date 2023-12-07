If you want to know exactly what's changed before diving into season 1, you've come to the right place.

New Maps

Look for the Meat 24/7 Playlist to debut during the first week of season 1, with other exciting Playlists expected in the weeks ahead. Another all-new 6v6 map, Rio, is expected to launch in-season

Greece - Test your mettle in a once-idyllic coastal town, where waters at the shore lap at the hull of a burning yacht, signalling disaster.

- Test your mettle in a once-idyllic coastal town, where waters at the shore lap at the hull of a burning yacht, signalling disaster. Meat - Deploy to the West Coast for some fast-paced butchery, in a compact map centered around the East Bay Meats slaughterhouse.

- Deploy to the West Coast for some fast-paced butchery, in a compact map centered around the East Bay Meats slaughterhouse. Training Facility (Gunfight) - Challenge another duo within the remains of an old warehouse, now repurposed as part of Konni Group’s training facilities.

New Killstreaks

Do you have what it takes? Two all-new Killstreaks are available to dominate the battlefield in season 1.

EMP - Electromagnetic pulse to disrupt enemy killstreaks and equipment. Earned via 13 Kills, 1,625 Score or Care Packages.

- Electromagnetic pulse to disrupt enemy killstreaks and equipment. Earned via 13 Kills, 1,625 Score or Care Packages. Swarm - Deploys a large number of mosquito drones to provide blanket coverage over the entire area. Earned via 15 Kills, 1,875 Score or Care Packages.

New Perk

The Assassin Vest is a powerful new addition to Loadouts in season 1 - but be wary, each Vest comes equipped with critical trade-offs.

Assassin Vest - Kills don't display skulls. Immune to UAV and enemy radar effects (including while stationary).

New Modes

Two fan favourite Modes return at the start of season 1! Gunfight is even equipped with its own selection of new and Carry-Forward Maps. Look for additional Modes throughout the season.

All or Nothing - Players start with throwing knives and an empty Pistol. Perks are earned by eliminating other players and staying alive.

- Players start with throwing knives and an empty Pistol. Perks are earned by eliminating other players and staying alive. Gunfight - Small team, multi-round cage matches. First team to reach the round limit wins.

Global

New Weapons

The following Weapons are new to the entirety of the Modern Warfare 3 offering as of season 1.

RAM-7 (Assault Rifle) - Exceptionally compact, this bullpup assault rifle sports a lightweight, polymer frame and is chambered in versatile 5.56. Unlockable via Sector A7 of the season 1 battle pass.

- Exceptionally compact, this bullpup assault rifle sports a lightweight, polymer frame and is chambered in versatile 5.56. Unlockable via Sector A7 of the season 1 battle pass. XRK Stalker (Sniper Rifle) - Stalk your prey and lay them out with this tactical sniper rifle chambered in .50 Cal. Unlockable via Sector A4 of the season 1 battle pass.

- Stalk your prey and lay them out with this tactical sniper rifle chambered in .50 Cal. Unlockable via Sector A4 of the season 1 battle pass. Stormender (Launcher) - This state-of-the-art weapon system fires a localized EMP on a slight delay. Destroys tactical and lethal equipment and temporarily disables other electronic devices. Unlockable via Sector A12 of the season 1 battle pass.

New Aftermarket Parts

In addition to new weaponry, players will see brand new Aftermarket Parts earned via the battle pass, Armory Unlocks and Weekly Challenges.

JAK Purifier - An underbarrel flamethrower. What more needs to be said? Burn it all down. Compatible with: MTZ-556, Holger 556, DG-56, SVA 545, RAM-7, MTZ-762, BAS-B, Sidewinder, Riveter.

- An underbarrel flamethrower. What more needs to be said? Burn it all down. Compatible with: MTZ-556, Holger 556, DG-56, SVA 545, RAM-7, MTZ-762, BAS-B, Sidewinder, Riveter. JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit - This kit creates two stacked barrels that fire simultaneously. This offers twice as much down-range damage at the cost of some accuracy. Compatible with: AMR9 (Submachine Gun).

- This kit creates two stacked barrels that fire simultaneously. This offers twice as much down-range damage at the cost of some accuracy. Compatible with: AMR9 (Submachine Gun). JAK Thunder LMG Kit - Dominate lanes and hold objectives with this LMG conversion kit that brings a large capacity magazine and ramps in fire rate the longer you hold down the trigger. Compatible with: Sidewinder (Battle Rifle).

- Dominate lanes and hold objectives with this LMG conversion kit that brings a large capacity magazine and ramps in fire rate the longer you hold down the trigger. Compatible with: Sidewinder (Battle Rifle). JAK BRB - This compensator borders on excessive, offering a phenomenal reduction to recoil while significantly increasing muzzle report, resulting in an extended red dot on enemy radars. Compatible with: Many Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Battle Rifles, Marksman Rifles and Sniper Rifles.

- This compensator borders on excessive, offering a phenomenal reduction to recoil while significantly increasing muzzle report, resulting in an extended red dot on enemy radars. Compatible with: Many Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Battle Rifles, Marksman Rifles and Sniper Rifles. JAK Bullseye - Very low-profile dot Optic. Limited interference from framework offers an exceptionally clear sight picture. Compatible with: Most weapon categories.

- Very low-profile dot Optic. Limited interference from framework offers an exceptionally clear sight picture. Compatible with: Most weapon categories. JAK Glassless Optic - This small, glassless reflex Optic offers a crisp and clear sight picture for snappy target acquisition. Compatible with: Most weapon categories.

- This small, glassless reflex Optic offers a crisp and clear sight picture for snappy target acquisition. Compatible with: Most weapon categories. JAK Signal Burst - A conversion kit designed for accuracy and controllability with four-round bursts. Compatible with: Holger 556 (AR).

- A conversion kit designed for accuracy and controllability with four-round bursts. Compatible with: Holger 556 (AR). JAK Beholder Rifle Kit - A long and heavy barrel that offers the best increase to range. Improves recoil control and damage range, converting this Handgun into a single-shot Rifle. Compatible with: TYR (Handgun).

- A long and heavy barrel that offers the best increase to range. Improves recoil control and damage range, converting this Handgun into a single-shot Rifle. Compatible with: TYR (Handgun). JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion - Rival Assault Rifles with this three-round burst conversion kit that excels at mid range combat. Compatible with: Rival-9 (Submachine Gun).

New Operators

Nolan and Dokkaebi, two KorTac Operators, lead the charge in the season 1 offering… But a mysterious force, known only as Abolisher, looms in the background.

Abolisher BlackCell (SpecGru) - [Redacted]

- [Redacted] Dokkaebi (KorTac) - Ari was born in South Korea to a family of gifted engineers. Tired of hiding from North Korean agents, she hacked into the South Korean Military’s private contacts and found the global Kortac Faction.

- Ari was born in South Korea to a family of gifted engineers. Tired of hiding from North Korean agents, she hacked into the South Korean Military’s private contacts and found the global Kortac Faction. Nolan (KorTac) - Recently anointed as Vladimir Makarov’s right hand man, Captain Andrei Nolan executes both plans and enemies with ferocious precision in the name of igniting a long-awaited war between East and West.

New Events

We’ll be talking about what Zombie Santa is bringing to town in patch notes that will release closer to when the event launches over the holidays. Stay tuned!

NEW BATTLE PASS - A brand new Battle Pass arrives with the season 1 bringing a variety of Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints and more. For more information about the full battle pass offering and Black Cell Bundle, check out the full breakdown on the official Call of Duty blog here.

- A brand new Battle Pass arrives with the season 1 bringing a variety of Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints and more. For more information about the full battle pass offering and Black Cell Bundle, check out the full breakdown on the official Call of Duty blog here. NEW PC FEATURES - GeForce RTX gamers can activate pre-game full ray tracing, also known as path tracing in pre-game lobbies, enabling you to see your characters, skins, vehicles and weapons in an entirely new light. All GeForce RTX gamers can activate Path Tracing via the Video options menu, and doing so will automatically enable NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with DLSS Ray Reconstruction.

Multiplayer

UIX

New Features & Quality of Life

Player health and stamina are now represented by dynamic bars on the HUD.

Note: This feature is only available in Multiplayer and Zombies.

Faction assignment will now appear as a splash at the start of each match.

Added Upper Legs Damage and Empty Reload Quickness statistics to the Details widget in the Gunsmith.

Increased decimal precision of the Flinch Resistance stat in the Details widget in the Gunsmith.

Added icons in the Gunsmith to represent which title an Attachment originates from.

Reduced volume of the Multi-Kill and Medal splash sound effects.

Bug Fixes

In Search and Destroy, hovering a bombsite on the Tac-Map will no longer reveal when a player is actively defusing.

Addressed multiple issues in Private Matches that caused players to be kicked back to the Main Menu.

Hovering an equipped Killstreak will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu.

Resolved a font rendering issue that caused text to be improperly displayed.

Improved performance of Social features for players with large Friend counts.

Resolved an issue in which the incorrect Weapon would be featured in the overlay of Killcams.

Kill Counter will now properly function with streaks beyond 120 Kills.

Reduced hitching that infrequently occurred while transitioning between menus.

Addressed an issue that caused the application to freeze while editing a Loadout.

Resolved a crash that could occur prior to viewing an After Action Report.

Addressed an issue that caused a crash while reporting a player.

Lockpick (Operator) can now be equipped, where available, without using the Quick Equip option.

Scrolling menus while in splitscreen will no long result in the cursor appearing off-screen.

Improved readability of the timer below the Event tab.

Gameplay

Movement

Added a delay following multiple rapid stance transitions to prevent exploitable repetition.

Crouch to Stand: 150ms

Prone to Stand: 600ms

Spawns

Improved spawn protection against enemy Equipment and Killstreaks.

In Hardpoint, several adjustments have been made to improve the flow of combat and increase control of team-owned areas.

We’ve introduced a delay to stance transitions to combat a movement exploit commonly referred to by players as "snaking". We’ll monitor the impact of these changes and continue to address feedback where appropriate.

Weapons and Attachment's

Decreased hipfire spread penalty incurred while firing/moving for all Submachine Guns.

Assault Rifles

MTZ-556

Increased maximum hipfire spread while standing by 10 per cent.

Increased maximum hipfire spread while crouched by 6 per cent.

Increased hipfire spread penalty incurred while firing by 10 per cent.

Increased hipfire spread penalty incurred while moving by 4 per cent.

MTZ Natter Heavy Short (Barrel)

Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 5 per cent.

Bruen Thunder V9 (Stock)

Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 6 per cent.

Battle Rifles

BAS-B

Increased damage multipliers in semi-auto fire type to intended values.

Lower-Torso: 1x to 1.2x.

Arm & Hand: 1x to 1.35x.

Sidewinder

Decreased aim down sights time from 280ms to 265ms (-5 per cent).

Tempus Predator Precision (Barrel)

Increased gun kick control benefit by 5 per cent.

Huntsman Series-R Integrated Suppressor (Barrel)

Increased gun kick control benefit by 7 per cent.

RB Borealis Grip (Rear Grip)

Increased gun kick control benefit by 5 per cent.

Submachine Guns

Striker

Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 100ms (-9 per cent).

Decreased aim down sights time from 230ms to 215ms (-7 per cent).

Striker Stubby (Barrel)

Added 9 per cent aim down sights time benefit.

WSP Swarm

Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 88ms (-20 per cent).

Decreased aim down sights time from 190ms to 175ms (-8 per cent).

Striker 9

Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 100ms (-9 per cent).

Decreased aim down sights time from 225ms to 205ms (-9 per cent).

Striker Stubby (Barrel)

Added 9 per cent aim down sights time benefit.

Shotguns

Lockwood 680

Tac-Stance will no longer reduce damage pellet count.

Marksman Rifles

MCW 6.8

Equipping the Full-Auto Conversion Kit and 60rnd Drum Magazine will no longer result in a broken aim down sights animation.

Melee

Riot Shield

Increased melee damage from 50 to 75 (+50 per cent).

Added a 10 per cent movement speed penalty while stowed.

Attachments

S-37C DL Breacher Device (Muzzle)

Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 14 per cent.

Resolved an issue that prevented one-hit melee kills in round-based Modes.

Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip (Underbarrel)

Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 8 per cent.

Hollowpoint (Ammunition)

Decreased inflicted sprint penalty time from 800ms to 200ms (-75 per cent).

Modern Warfare II (Carry-Forward)

Increased reserve ammunition for all Weapons to MWIII standards.

Decreased hipfire spread benefit of Underbarrel vertical grips by 5-12 per cent.

Decreased hipfire spread benefit of applicable Lasers by 2-5 per cent.

Assault Rifles

M4

Increased maximum damage from 28 to 35 (+25 per cent).

Decreased head and neck damage multipliers from 1.37x 1.1x (-20 per cent).

Battle Rifles

TAQ-V

Increased lower-torso, leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.8x to 1.1x (+38 per cent).

Submachine Guns

Vaznev-9K

Increased near-medium damage from 29 to 30 (+3 per cent).

ISO 45

Increased maximum damage from 30 to 33 (+10 per cent).

Shotguns

KV Broadside

Increased far-medium damage range from 9m to 10m (+8 per cent).

Decreased aim down sights spread slightly.

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG

Decreased aim down sights time from 470ms to 390ms (-17 per cent).

Decreased sprint to fire time from 375ms to 320ms (-15 per cent).

Decreased tactical sprint to fire time from 496ms to 416ms (-16 per cent).

556 Icarus

Increased maximum damage from 28 to 34 (+21 per cent).

Decreased head damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.1x (-21 per cent).

Marksman Rifles

SP-R 208

Increased maximum damage range from 15m to 20m (+28 per cent).

Decreased aim down sights time from 370ms to 340ms (-8 per cent).

Handguns

Basilisk

Increased maximum damage range from 5m to 7m (+35 per cent).

Increased near-medium damage range from 6m to 15m (+140 per cent).

Increased far-medium damage range from 17m to 23m (+32 per cent).

Progression

Corrected unlock requirement descriptions for multiple Weapon Attachments.

Revised conditions for multiple unlocks that caused Attachments to be unavailable at the expected Weapon level.

Associated weaponry will now be properly included in the Camo unlock splashes.

Player Rank

Increased Level cap from 55 to 250, enabling players to reach Prestige 5.

At each Prestige, a new animated icon is unlocked.

Customisation

Increased animation rate of the Priceless and Interstellar Completionist Camos.

Maps

Derail

Swapped Attacker and Defender initial spawn positions in Control.

Estate

Improved bullet penetration through the staircase in the Lodge.

Adjusted collision to prevent players can accessing an unintended location near the Front Entrance of the Lodge.

Highrise

Improved ambient audio reverberation in the Mechanical Room.

Deprioritized spawn points distant from the objective in Hardpoint.

Karachi

Players will now spawn on the correct side of the map assigned to their team in Cutthroat.

Quarry

Added collision near the Offices to prevent players from reaching unintended locations.

Addressed an issue that caused players to spawn in unfavorable conditions in the Hardpoint game mode.

Skidrow

Enemy player nameplates are no longer visible through certain surfaces in the Apartments.

Terminal

Added additional spawn points in Free-for-All mode to improve player experience.

Improved ability to gauge spawn selection quality in all Modes.

Relocated a spawn point that placed players outside of the playable area.

Scrapyard

Reviewed objective capture points to prevent players from capturing from unintended locations in Hardpoint and Control modes.

Added additional spawn points in Free-for-All mode to improve player experience.

Sub Base

Improved ambient audio reverberation in the Power Station.

Swapped Attacker and Defender initial spawn positions in Control.

Orlov Military Base (Ground War)

Improved AI Bot ability to navigate the environment in Invasion mode.

Operation Spearhead (War)

Added collision near the Hotel to prevent players from exiting the playable area.

Added collision near the Corner Shop to protect players in their spawn area.

Addressed an exploit involving environmental turrets that allowed players to reach unintended locations.

Modes

Ground War

Pre-game lobby countdown timer will no longer reset when a player leaves.

Search and Destroy

Increased Player XP earned for several score events.

Kill: 500 XP

Assist: 200 XP

Shield Assist: 400 XP

Headshot: 1,000 XP

Plant: 1,000 XP

Defuse: 1,000 XP (+ 250 XP for Last Alive)

Ninja Defuse: 1,250 XP (+ 250 XP for Last Alive)

War

Players who join an in-progress match can no longer be placed on a full team.

Decreased tank escort phase time limit from 6m to 5m.

Joining an in-progress match during the ending cinematic sequence is no longer possible.

Equipment

Throwing Star (Lethal)

Addressed an issue that allowed one-hit kills without a Headshot.

EMD Grenade (Tactical)

Prompt to remove tracker will no longer persist after death.

Field Upgrades

Deployable Cover

Previous deployments will now be destroyed upon new deployment as the maximum has been limited to 1.

Trophy System

Mosquito Drone (Killstreak) will no longer be targeted.

Killstreaks

Juggernaut Recon

Addressed an exploit that allowed players to fire Loadout Weapons with unlimited ammo.

Precision Airstrike

Players will now properly look through the binoculars in third-person view.

Remote Turret

Implemented safeguard measures to prevent players from becoming stuck with the tablet in hand.

Vehicles

NSTV

Increased traction control to improve handling on muddy surfaces.

Razor Tank

Decreased maximum forward speed by 14 per cent.

Increased maximum reverse speed by 20 per cent to match forward speed.

Increased turn speed by 40 per cent to allow for tighter turns.

Increased ability to accelerate on sloped surfaces.

