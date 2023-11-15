To save you spending so long choosing a gun, we'll share a list of our favourites to help you get started.

What are the best guns in CoD MW3?

We'll try to keep our list varied, with one weapon for each sub-category. We know how long it takes to choose each one, so hopefully our guide will get you started quicker. It's always worth trying new things to make your own mind up, but we reckon you can't go wrong with these. Let's get started...

MCW Assault Rifle

This isn't only the best assault rifle in the game, but quite possibly the best gun in the game full stop. You'll unlock this at rank 44, and its high fire rate will get you out of many sticky situations. Especially if you utilise the tac-stance well.

It was called the ARC in previous instalments. Call of Duty vets will know it's a solid choice.

Striker SMG

There are a few decent submachine guns in the Modern Warfare 3 remake, but we believe the Striker just about takes the top prize. With its high speed, you'll have no problem if you're a run-and-gunner who goes for close-quarter tactics.

Its accuracy and mobility shouldn't be sniffed at, either.

KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle

This is one of the brand new weapons for this game, and we reckon it's the top choice for a sniper rifle. The Katt-AMR has immense power, and there are multiple ways to customise it. It's ideal for setting up in a specific location far from the battle and playing Sniper Wolf.

You unlock it as soon as you reach level four and have access to custom loadouts.

Renetti Handgun

We picked the Renetti as the best handgun because, with a bit of customisation, it can become a pretty nifty submachine gun too. You'll need to equip it with the Jak Ferocity Carbine conversion kit in the loadout section to transform it, and when you do you'll be unstoppable.

Lockwood 680 Shotgun

We'll finish with our favourite shotgun. The Lockwood 680 is perfect for those close quarter moments when the spray of an SMG isn't quite enough... you want that cathartic blast. For a shotgun it's actually got a decent range, so you'll get anyone who tries to run off too.

This is another one you'll get pretty early on, once you reach level 4 (and the loadout screen).

