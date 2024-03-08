For some of us at the RadioTimes.com office, every elimination we rack up in Modern Warfare 3 is a close call kill - in fact, making it to the end of each round with a positive kill to death ratio is a close call.

There is a lot of jargon in the Call of Duty games that can be confusing, so if you are puzzled on how to progress through certain objectives, you are not alone.

This time, we’re focusing on Close Call Kills, so read on to find out what that means and how to perform them.

What are Close Call Kills in CoD MW3?

Close Call Kills are a way of eliminating your opponent in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 when playing the game in online multiplayer.

It is a requirement that frequently pops up in weekly challenges within the game. Completing these tasks will grant the player XP, which in turn can be used to unlock new weapons and perks on the battlefield.

Below are a variety of tips and a detailed explanation on how you can make this task easier for yourself.

How to do Close Call Kills in CoD MW3 explained

Close Call Kills are achieved by eliminating an opponent when you only have 25 per cent or less of your health remaining.

It is easy to recognise when your health is low, as red blood splatter will fill the edges of the screen.

It can be risky pulling this off, and so you will need to be fast and accurate in your approach before an enemy takes you out.

There are a couple of things you can do to make this job easier. Firstly, equipping a powerful weapon that does a lot of damage quickly, such as a shotgun, will make encounters fast and hopefully painless.

Secondly, playing on smaller maps so you are not spending an age hunting for enemies to fight should help you rack through your required number of Close Call Kills swiftly.

If learning visually is easier, JC Amaterasu has a quick video on YouTube showing how to perform Close Call Kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. You can watch it above.

