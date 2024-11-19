If you've somehow landed on this article without any context, UAVs in CoD BO6 are Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and the extra C in CUAV stands for Counter.

Here's the breakdown of the UAV and CUAV changes in Black Ops 6 and why their users are frustrated.

Black Ops 6 cuts XP rewards for UAVs and CUAVs



When Black Ops 6 first launched in October, UAVs and CUAVs granted players 15 XP as a reveal assist for every teammate's kill while the scorestreak was active.

This allowed support players, particularly those using the Strategist perks, to quickly build up their scorestreaks from these assists, while also earning more XP as they headed towards their next prestige.

However, the latest patch has changed things. UAVs and CUAVs now only grant players 5 XP for a reveal assist, nerfing their score bonuses by two-thirds.

This means that for those using UAVs or CUAVs, their scorestreak progression may now be much slower.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Several players have expressed their frustrations about these changes online, including one Reddit user, who asked Treyarch to roll them back.

Other players, who noticed that this change to UAV scores was not included in the latest patch notes, also wondered whether the change was intentional or was actually a bug.

The only reference to the UAV in the November 15 patch said: "Improved stability when using the UAV."

However, not every Black Ops 6 player was so critical of the change, with Redditors noting that gaining 30 Score towards your scorestreaks for every kill from a teammate was quite overpowered.

If this prompts players to consider using other scorestreaks over the UAV and CUAV, it may be good news for those of us who aren't running the Ghost perk, at least.

We'll keep you posted as the situation develops!

