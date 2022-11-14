The controversial feature has divided online gaming fans for years, but for some, it’s unknown why it is quite so unpopular as it is. SBMM groups players online based on skill level and the feature has been present in CoD for a long while.

At long last, the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date is upon us, and we’re learning more about the hotly-anticipated battle royale sequel by the minute. This includes skill-based matchmaking (SBMM).

You would think that players would be used to it by now, but SBMM still creates arguments based on its pros and cons and will likely continue to do so.

Whether you’re for or against it, however, you will want to know if there is Warzone 2 skill-based matchmaking or not. Read on to discover exactly that and what SBMM does in CoD games.

Does Warzone 2 have SBMM?

As Activision hasn’t confirmed otherwise, yes, Warzone 2 likely has SBMM. The original Warzone has skill-based matchmaking, as does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Expect, therefore, Warzone 2 to have the much-debated feature turned on as standard. We’ll update this page if Activision confirms a lack of skill-based matchmaking in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

If you’re unsure what all the fuss is about when it comes to SBMM, let us explain. The controversial online game feature is a process that attempts to place players of a similar level together in online lobbies and matches. This should help ensure more fair matches and a better, more evenly-balanced playing experience for everyone. Gone should be the days of one player dominating online matches in theory - but in practice, you're still likely to come up against players better than you.

The hope with SBMM is that by pairing players of a similar level together, matches are more evenly balanced and shouldn’t see newcomers or casuals going up against talented and more serious players. This is great in theory, but it does come with its own setbacks that more dedicated online players have complained about.

The main complaint when it comes to SBMM is that the system makes it difficult for anyone to play casually as the skill levels are always balanced. This is of particular concern to those who are able to play Call of Duty at a high level. Being grouped with players of a similar level will create more stressful and tense matches on a regular basis if everyone is very good at the game. Some streamers suggest, too, that random matchmaking would make for varied and dynamic matches more often, giving viewers better content to enjoy.

While SBMM has its pros and cons, it looks to be a part of Warzone 2. Considering how long Activision supported the original Warzone too, expect skill-based matchmaking to be a feature of its sequel throughout its run.

