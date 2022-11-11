DMZ offers a narrative-driven experience that can be played without maybe the same stresses associated with the fast and furious gameplay of battle royale games.

With the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 release date fast approaching, Activision has unveiled its DMZ mode. The Modern Warfare 2 Warzone comes with its own new mode and it will play a little differently from the standard battle royale gameplay we all know and love.

If you're confused as to what DMZ is, you're in the right place. Read on to find out everything there is to know about the new mode, including its release date, what it is exactly, and whether it is free with Warzone 2 or not.

When does the MW2 DMZ mode go live?

The MW2 Warzone 2 DMZ mode goes live on Wednesday 16th November. This is the same day as the Warzone 2 release date, as the mode is set to launch alongside the much-anticipated sequel.

As the mode launches alongside Warzone 2, you can expect its release time to be 6pm GMT, 16th November 2022. The servers will be busy, however, so you may not be able to play the new DMZ mode right away.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the DMZ mode?

The new DMZ mode in Warzone 2 is, according to Activision, "an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode where Operator squads have free rein to complete faction-based missions."

It looks to use the same map as the standard battle royale game, giving players a slightly more relaxed way to learn and experience everything Warzone 2 has to offer.

In DMZ, you will also be able to "take on additional side objectives, engage with enemy Operators or AI combatants, and search for valuable items." This will all be done "while fighting to survive toward exfiltration."

It sounds fun and like it should offer up enough of a difference to the traditional Warzone gameplay to be worthwhile enough to give it a go. Thanks to YouTubers such as MrDalekJD, too, we have our first look at some DMZ gameplay, which you can watch below for a taste of what's to come when the new Warzone 2 mode drops.

Is DMZ free with Warzone 2?

DMZ is free with Warzone 2 as it is part of the free-to-play battle royale game. As stated above, the new narrative-driven mode is set to launch alongside the release of Warzone 2 and as such, is bundled with the game.

More like this

You don't need to own Modern Warfare 2 to play Warzone 2. CoD: Warzone 2 is its own separate free download and its DMZ mode is simply an extra mode within the entirely free-to-play game.

Now that you know everything there is to know about the new DMZ mode in Warzone 2, it's time to get some practice in ahead of its launch in CoD: MW2.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.