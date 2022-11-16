We asked pro CoD player Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James that exact question and the Red Bull player gave us a few top tips that should help you improve your Warzone 2 game no end.

Activision has finally released Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and the new battle royale sequel comes with its own new mode and map, which means new tactics. What are the best tactics in Warzone 2?

With tips on where best to play on the map, the best way to move around, and what to do after killing an enemy player, it’s advisable to read up on all the ways to get good at the game before playing.

Without further ado, these are the best tactics in Warzone 2, with pro tips on how to play the game delivered by an expert player.

Warzone 2 tactics explained - pro tips

Pro Call of Duty player Liam ‘Jukeyz' James spoke to RadioTimes.com ahead of the launch of Warzone 2 and told us his best tips for the best tactics in Warzone 2. To start, the Red Bull player told us that going prone is “defo” the thing to do in Warzone 2.

He added: “I think that'll be the best. So in MW2 multiplayer, you’re just normally playing against people who just aren't even in parties, they're just queuing up by themselves. But in Warzone you're gonna be playing with people who are going to be playing together. You know what I mean? The job is to play together, stay alive. That's the main thing you got to do.”

To go prone in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you’ll need to press and hold the crouch button. This should be Circle on PlayStation and B on Xbox. To go prone on PC, press the Ctrl key.

Jukeyz explains that going prone is a vital tactic and explains how to do it effectively: “So I feel like, yeah, kill one guy, then lay prone because the other guys are gonna come and try to kill you, but you can come through and then nab them. I don't think many people are going to be doing it though, yet.”

“I know, when I first came up with it... well, I didn't come up with it, I just noticed that it was pretty overpowered. I didn't really tell anyone. I just told my mate, like, you need to lay down. You know, like, if you get a kill, lay down. If you're expecting someone, lay down. You'll get that kill.”

Jukeyz also advised us to be careful about jumping. He said: “I felt like with this game, it put you on a disadvantage jumping. Jumping around the map is good, but if you're fighting a guy and you jump into the gunfight, I feel like it's a disadvantage.

“I feel like there is a slight delay before you shoot the gun. Because the animation on this new game is dead slow. So when you jump, your gun goes up and then by the time it gets down for you to shoot, it's a lot slower than what has been over the years. So jumping into gunfights is not the play. Jumping around the map, obviously that'd be good so don't get shot.”

Jukeyz also mentioned that in his personal game, he likes to stick to interior spaces when possible, rather than hanging about in open areas.

“I've been saying that all year, just because obviously we had an idea that this new game was coming. And I've just been saying that to my community: 'Just get me in a building.' And that's what you'll see me do, like on Caldera, put me in a building with a team - that's over for the team in seconds. I'll wipe the team in seconds.

"But like, put me in a fight in open space where you can get shot through a tent and your body lights up orange with like the Combat Scouts perk – oh god!”

So there you have it, the best tactics in Warzone 2 are to go prone after killing enemies, avoid jumping around as much as possible, and stick to spaces indoors, rather than out in the open. Follow the Red Bull pro player’s advice and you should start seeing improvements in your game.

