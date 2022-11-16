Luckily for you, we’ve managed to snag an interview with Red Bull pro player Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James to tell you what the best guns in Warzone 2 are. If a pro CoD player likes a gun, it’s probably a safe bet that you’ll like it too. And if you aren’t a fan of Jukeyz’s picks, you'll have to find another gun all on your lonesome.

At long last, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out today and before diving in without a clue, players need to learn what the best guns are in the battle royale shooter - because knowing what weapons to look for can make all the difference.

With the new DMZ mode too, it’s best to head into Warzone 2 with an idea of what the best guns to use are. Knowing this in advance should give you an advantage over your opposition, who might be trying everything out for the first time.

If you want an advantage when starting up the game for the first time or are looking for some pointers if you aren’t getting any results, read on to discover what the best guns in Warzone 2 are, as told by expert Call of Duty Red Bull player Jukeyz.

What are the best guns in Warzone 2?

Speaking at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London ahead of the launch of Warzone 2, Red Bull player Liam 'Jukeyz' James shared his insights from the pre-launch pro player event he attended in LA.

Asked which guns he would recommend in Warzone 2, Jukeyz told RadioTimes.com: "The M4, again. And the AK-74U, because that's the most broken gun I've ever used in the past five years. It's like an SMG but an AR at the same time. So it's in the assault rifles.

"We know the AK-74U from back in the day and then the past couple of years - it was on like Cold War a few years ago, and CoD 4 donkey's years ago. It's always been an SMG, but now it's on the AR list. You pull it out and you can shoot up close and it can shoot a good distance. So that gun is amazing."

Jukeyz also shouted out the TAR-21 gun, saying, "That's pretty good. I use that for when I play competitive. That hits. It really hits.

"And obviously you can tune your guns this year, can't you, which is going to be mad. It's gonna be unbelievable. But yeah, M4 and AK-74U are my go-to."

Now that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is launching into the world, it’s time to put Jukeyz’s words into practice and have an upper hand over your opposition right out of the gate by finding and using the M4, AK-74U, and TAR-21. You’re welcome for those wins.

