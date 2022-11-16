As with any battle royale map, there are bound to be low-risk locations, high-risk spots, and those areas that are best avoided altogether if possible. Fortunately, the Red Bull player has given his insight into all of these areas to help everyone out when first dropping into the game.

With the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 , there is an entirely new map to learn - and pro CoD player Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James has revealed what he thinks the best landing spots are in Al Mazrah.

Read on to find out what the best Warzone 2 drop locations are, including low-risk, high-risk, and bad drop spots. You'll find some general tips on how to navigate the Warzone 2 map down below, too.

Warzone 2 map explained

Red Bull player Liam 'Jukeyz' James spoke to RadioTimes.com ahead of the launch of Warzone 2. As it is a sequel to Warzone, this game has a brand-new map to explore and discover. This includes low-risk and high-risk drop spots.

Players will not be returning to the familiar confines of Verdansk or Caldera in Warzone 2, as Jukeyz reiterated in our interview.

"Now it’s Al Mazrah and it’s huge. It's massive," the Red Bull player told us.

"The map looks amazing, to be honest. There's a lot of different POIs where it's gonna be hard to land and stuff. There's loads of different stuff, literally so many different areas."

Trying to help his community avoid those hotspots, Jukeyz has worked on a tactical map and shared it with his followers ahead of launch. He showed us this Tweet on his phone.

It’s suggested that you aim for the green areas of the map when dropping into a match. Despite this map being a particularly large one, Jukeyz is not planning to take in the scenery once the fighting starts - a ploy you should follow.

"I'm super excited to be just in close-quarters fights, because with the most recent map Caldera, there was so much open space, and I'd just lose the plot every game because I would be getting killed by someone miles away, like, when I was trying to fight a squad of four. You know what I'm saying? So now, with these buildings being close-quarters, you know that you're less likely to get third-partied from a mile away."

In terms of navigating the map, then, Jukeyz would advise getting yourself inside buildings if you want to control the game.

"I've been saying that all year, just because obviously we had an idea that this new game was coming. And I've just been saying that to like my community: 'Just get me in a building.'

"And that's what you'll see me do, like on Caldera, put me in a building with a team - that's over for the team in seconds. I'll wipe the team in seconds. But like, put me in a fight in open space where like you can get shot through a tent and your body lights up orange with like the Combat Scouts perk, oh God."

Now you know the best Warzone 2 drop locations, it’s time to put all this learning into practice and gain an advantage over your opposition.

