The tactical nuke looks to be making a comeback in Warzone 2, with the popular killstreak reward from previous CoD entries being added to the battle royale, according to some people.

As we inch closer to the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date , new information regarding the battle royale sequel is trickling through, with official details revealed alongside various different leaks. This includes the CoD: Warzone 2 nuke.

While little is known about the devastating weapon and how it will be implemented in the game, the nuke does appear to be a part of the battle royale, causing extreme damage when used and winning matches for whoever manages to activate it.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Warzone 2 nuke, including what it does, how to get it, and how to use it.

Warzone 2 nuke explained

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 nuke looks set to be a reality, and the classic killstreak should be making its way into the battle royale sequel. You may have seen plenty of talk surrounding the weapon online, and this is because it has been leaked by a couple of reliable CoD news sources.

While not officially confirmed to be in the game by Activision, the nuke looks to be in Warzone 2. As tweeted by ModernWarzone (a Warzone news Twitter account), the nuke is very much in Warzone 2. The account details that "you can nuke the entire battle royale map" in the game and was "told that it is possible" but added that it is "extremely difficult to pull off".

This is further backed up by reliable Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope, who also tweeted "you can get a nuke in Warzone 2.0".

As leaks suggest, you can nuke the entire map with the weapon, meaning that using the nuke should grant the player an instant win. How exactly the nuke will work and what it does, however, is still up in the air. Despite the leaks, no one has seen the nuke in action - but some details regarding how to unlock it have been unveiled.

How to get the Warzone 2 nuke

Without official confirmation, it’s not known exactly how you get the nuke in Warzone 2, but some details have been leaked. We believe, based on leaks, that the nuke won’t be given out as a killstreak reward as it is in other CoD online multiplayer modes. It should instead be awarded as a special contract.

ModernWarzone explains that the nuke in Warzone 2 is "not based off of going on a high kill streak" and that they "were told it’s a special contract that doesn’t spawn in every game". It’s added, too, that the Warzone 2 nuke special contract "is extremely difficult to complete".

If the nuke is in the game then, expect it to be rather rare and know that whoever used it had to do something extremely difficult to activate it. We’ll update this page with any official information should it become available.

