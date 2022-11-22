The M13 in particular has proven popular out of these new arrivals, boasting the rapid fire rate befitting most assault rifles but also a deadly amount of precision.

Warzone 2 is finally here, and with it came season 1 and a whole host of new weapons.

However, rather than simply being awarded via the battle pass or levelling up, the M13 has a unique in-game unlock requirement that is proving rather difficult - here's how to get the M13 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to unlock the M13 in CoD MW2 and Warzone 2

Currently, the only way to unlock the M13 for free is by completing a challenge in Warzone 2's new DMZ mode.

The challenge requires you to defeat AI boss the Chemist in the radiation zone, and then picking up their M13 and surviving long enough to exfil. You will have then unlocked the M13, though this will only be the base version and not the Chemist's blueprint.

However, this is easier said than done, as the Chemist only spawns once per match and thus only one player can get the M13. Your best bet is to head to the radiation zone straight way, which is in a randomised location but will be highlighted on the map by a yellow circle.

You'll receive damage unless you have a gas mask, however, so make sure to scavenge one from an AI opponent in the area.

The Chemist can be identified easily enough by their bright yellow hazmat suit, though beware as they'll be surrounded by enemies with more likely to spawn during your fight. As soon as you defeat the Chemist, grab the M13 and make a sharp exit - you need to exfil with the gun in order to unlock it!

If you're lucky enough to have a friend who owns an M13, picking up their version of the weapon and then exfilling also seems to work, though it remains to be seen if this loophole will be removed.

Another option however is simply to buy the M13, as Activision has confirmed that the weapon will become available as part of a store bundle. It's certainly a bit easier that way!

