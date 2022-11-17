A few days ago, however, the reverse seemed to be the problem. Warzone 2 was released on November 16th, but it was integrated with the Modern Warfare 2 remake launcher. It's all pretty confusing.

If you cast your mind back to 2019, you might remember that Activision made the error of hiding the Modern Warfare remake behind Warzone. While the latter was the evergreen game with the most players, the former was the big release that the more "core" players wanted to get behind. It didn't go down well.

However, we're here to help. Keep reading to find out how to launch Warzone 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

How to download Warzone 2 on PS4 or PS5

If you're playing on the PlayStation 5, you can find Warzone 2.0 by going to the Modern Warfare 2 store page, then looking in the context menu where different editions of MW2 can be found. Warzone 2.0 should be one of these editions!

The same should be the case for the PlayStation 4.

How to download Warzone 2 on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S

On the Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S, you'll need to go to the Microsoft Store and find Warzone 2.0's page. If you're struggling, just search for the game.

Don't forget that if you've already have the Modern Warfare 2 remake installed, Warzone 2.0 will already be pre-loaded for you!

How to download Warzone 2 on PC

Once again - as with both PlayStation and Xbox - if you already have the Modern Warfare 2 remake downloaded, then Warzone 2.0 will be pre-loaded automatically.

If not, you can launch the game either through Steam or through Battle.net. On either distributer, simply search for the game and click download.

