The season is not yet finished for Xabi Alonso’s team, as they can still secure a domestic double by beating second division side Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final this weekend.

But all the attention is on Lookman now, and rightly so as he became the first player to score three goals in a Europa League final.

Born in England, Lookman represents Nigeria intern ationally and is a name that fans of the Premier League will know well. He previously had spells at Fulham, Leicester and Everton after beginning his career at Charlton Athletic.

With a performance as impressive as his cup-winning triumph, there is no surprise that FC24 players are scouting Lookman for their own team. And so, we have decided to take an in-depth look at his stats, positions and cost below.

How good are Lookman’s FC 24 stats?

Despite his sensational performance in Wednesday’s Europa League final, Ademola Lookman’s statistics on FC24 are slightly more modest, with an overall rating of 81.

His standout feature is his pace, which has a healthy score of 86. Below is a full breakdown of Lookman’s ratings.

Pace - 86

Shooting - 81

Passing - 69

Dribbling - 85

Defending - 30

Physicality - 67

Ademola Lookman’s FC24 Ultimate Team card. EA.com

Lookman also has several different PlayStyle attributes which makes him stand out on the pitch. As well as First Touch and Flair, he also has Technical, Incisive Pass and Dead Ball abilities which makes him particularly adept as a playmaker.

What positions can Lookman play in FC 24?

On FC24, Ademola Lookman is listed as a striker. However, aside from his speed, one of his biggest assets throughout his career has been his versatility as a forward.

On FC24, he can also play as a RW (right winger), RM (right midfielder) and a CF (centre forward).

According to Football Critic, over the 26-year old’s last 50 matches, he has played 21 games as a striker and 15 as an attacking midfielder in the area just behind another forward. He has also made 12 appearances from the left wing.

In last night’s Europa League final, he began playing behind striker Gianluca Scammacca.

How much does Lookman cost in FC 24?

The cost of a player can fluctuate on FC24’s Ultimate Team mode, but Lookman currently costs just 2,700 coins, according to FUT.GG.

Aside from the normal base card, the striker also has a special Team of the Week variant with improved statistics and an overall rating of 85. As you would expect, this version is significantly more expensive, costing a whopping 100,000 coins.

If you are playing FC24’s Career Mode and his Europa League final performance has left you scouting him for your team, then you will need to part with around £29 million, according to FUT Wiz. He also commands around £58,000 a week in wages, but if your haggling skills are up to scratch then you may be able to get that down slightly.

