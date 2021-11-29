Cyber Monday Apple iPhone deals: last chance for offers on new iPhone 13

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is only just beginning – and so are a whole host of new deals. Our expert team has scoured the net and researched prices for the very best Cyber Monday on the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and even the brand new iPhone 13.

Advertisement

Vodafone had some of the best deals across most iPhone models over Black Friday, and the offers extend right through to the end of Cyber Monday – which means there’s still a chance to save 50% on a smartwatch connectivity plan with the iPhone 13.

Vodafone faces tough competition this Cyber Monday, so make sure you compare all the deals below to find the plan that is right for you, with Three, Virgin Media, Sky Mobile, O2 also getting in on the price-slashing action.

However, there are also savings on buying a shiny new iPhone outright, with retailers such as Currys and John Lewis also an option for those not looking for a contract.

Those who are looking for a plan, however, could do a lot worse than Three, who are still offering six months half price on the new iPhone 13 Pro as well as a £100 voucher if you swap from another network, while Virgin Media are offering great bundle deals for a few more days, including the iPhone 13 from £30 a month with no upfront cost (36-month plan).

However, if you’d like your iPhone 13 with all-you-can-eat data, then iD Mobile are still offering one of the lowest-priced deals around, including unlimited data, minutes and texts for £39.99 per month and £29 upfront (24-month plan).

Here are the best iPhone Cyber Monday deals available today, as well as our thoughts and advice on which of the many models is right for you. If you’re purchasing outright, take a look at our best Cyber Monday SIM-only deals, and browse the sales at Amazon, Currys, AO, Argos and Very.

iPhone 13 Cyber Monday deals highlights at a glance

It’s been a good Black Friday weekend for iPhone 13 deals – here are some of the best offers still going this Cyber Monday:

When do Cyber Monday iPhone deals end? Long gone are the days when Cyber Monday deals end at midnight – the time that Cyber Monday deals end depends on each individual retailer. For example, Vodafone and Sky have countdown timers showing that their deals will end at midnight on Cyber Monday, while Virgin Media has confirmed their offers will run through Wednesday 1st December. If you have your eye on a particular deal, it is worth checking the retailer’s website to see when their deals expire. However, not every website states when their offers end, and products may well run out of stock – so it may be safer to purchase your iPhone on Cyber Monday just to be sure!

Cyber Monday iPhone contract deals available now

If 50-60GB of data sounds like plenty to you, then here are the best deals on mid-range data iPhone contracts. Unlimited data prices are in the table below, while handset-only deals are in the next section of the article.

Best iPhone Cyber Monday deals with 50-60GB data:

Best iPhone Cyber Monday deals with unlimited data:

Vodafone Cyber Monday iPhone deals

iPhone 13 | From £43 per month with £29 up-front (50% off a smartwatch connectivity plan)

iPhone 13 Pro | From £57 per month with £49 up-front

iPhone 12 Pro Max | From £43 per month with £19 up-front (plus save £312 on your airtime plan)

iPhone SE | From £25 per month with £19 up-front

Three Cyber Monday iPhone deals

EE Cyber Monday iPhone deals

Virgin Media Cyber Monday iPhone deals

Sky Mobile Cyber Monday iPhone deals

Sky Mobile offered 50% off its 60GB data plans on any smartphone as part of its Black Friday deals – a deal that is continuing throughout Cyber Monday. You may have to hurry though, the offer ends at midnight tonight:

Mobiles.co.uk Cyber Monday iPhone deals

The Mobiles.co.uk Black Friday sale is not offering too much money off the handsets but is instead boosting the data plans – however, be aware that deals end at 8am today.

iD Mobile Black Friday iPhone deals

Currys, via its subsidiary iD Mobile, is offering one of the top iPhone 13 deals we have spotted so far.

Best iPhone handset only deals available now

If you’d rather not have a chunky monthly payment, you can always, of course, avoid the contract route and purchase a handset outright if the budget stretches. Handset-only prices tend to not receive as much of a discount as contracts, though we’ve discovered a few deals that would go great with a sim-only deal.

The iPhone 13 is the latest model and boasts a more powerful A15 Bionic chip and improved battery life, though, in our iPhone 12 review, we gave the phone four and a half stars, and it is still well worth purchasing. There’s more detail on the differences below, but if your mind is made up, here are the best Cyber Monday deals:

iPhone 13 handset-only Cyber Monday deals

John Lewis: claim up to £300 when trading in an old iPhone

We have been tracking iPhone 13 availability and where to buy in the UK as the mobile has been one of the many products to experience home delivery delays, so it is worth checking stock and delivery times.

Which Apple iPhone should you buy?

iPhone 13

Announced in September, the big selling point of the latest iPhone model is a powerful new A15 chipset and improved battery life. We give the mobile four and a half stars in our iPhone 13 review, praising the clear display, high-end camera setup and great battery life.

There are four variations of the iPhone 13 – the mini, standard iPhone 13, Pro and Pro Max. As well as price, each model varies slightly in terms of screen size and camera setup, so it’s worth considering whether you would like any premium features.

The iPhone 13 starts at £779:

The iPhone 13 mini starts at £679:

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at £949:

The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at £1,049:

iPhone 12

It may be a year old now, but the iPhone 12 holds up well and is still an excellent purchase in 2021. The iPhone 13 boasts new features such as a faster processor and improved cameras, but it’s not a revolutionary upgrade that makes the iPhone 12 obsolete.

See our iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 page for an in-depth look at the differences between the two phones, but we’re still very impressed with the iPhone 12, which bagged four and a half stars in our full iPhone 12 review.

At the cost of a few features, the iPhone 12 is somewhat cheaper than the iPhone 13 – and has seen a few deals now a newer model is available. We’ll keep you updated with the latest and greatest discounts throughout Cyber Monday.

The iPhone 12 now starts at £679:

The iPhone 12 mini now starts at £579:

Apple itself no longer stocks the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, but you can still pick up deals elsewhere.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is the outlier here in terms of design and looks, but it still stands up well as a handset two years on from its 2019 release. Of course, if you want the very, very latest thing – this isn’t it. But the phone works well, and its A13 Bionic chip makes for a smooth user experience.

The main omission of the iPhone 11 is 5G and MagSafe, which were introduced on its successor, the iPhone 12. So if that level of connectivity is a major sticking point for you as a user, this isn’t the phone for you. Take a look at our iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 rundown for more info, or find buying links below.

The iPhone 11 is now priced from £489:

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE is the best option for those on a tighter budget, but it’s still an impressive handset in many ways. It carries the same A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11, a very good 12MP camera and a great display.

The iPhone SE is now priced from £389:

Should you buy an iPhone 13, 12 or 11?

There are a lot of factors in play when deciding which series of iPhone to choose. It’s worth taking a look at the features and specs of the new iPhone 13 and comparing them to what you actually need. Do you want the very latest specs, or is the iPhone 12 still more than enough to keep you happy?

If you’re deciding which generation of iPhone to buy, read our iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 guide. As we detailed in our iPhone 12 review, last year’s smartphone is no slouch: it’s compatible with MagSafe accessories, has a fantastic high-res display, fast A14 Bionic chip, 5G, wireless charging, good drop protection and more.

But the same can also be said for the even older iPhone 11 – which lacks 5G but still has a stunning screen, Qi wireless charging and a reliable camera setup. It won’t be the latest and greatest Apple phone, but not everyone actually needs that.

While the iPhone 12 (64GB) has an RRP of £799, it is down to £649 on Amazon. And if you can settle for the iPhone 11, even better. Last year, the iPhone 11 – which had an RRP of £729 when it was released in 2019 – was discounted to £489 (64GB) at Currys.

If you want to know the key differences between the two older Apple phones, read our iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 guide – which will help you make a buying decision.

If you’re solely focused on the new iPhone 13, keep an eye out for trade-in deals, which retailers have offered in prior years. These could save you some money if you are upgrading devices. That said, stock has been up and down, so head to our iPhone 13 availability page to track retailer and network stock in the UK. If you’re not sure which handset is for you, read our new iPhone 13 reviews:

Are there new iPhone deals on Cyber Monday?

Again this depends on the retailer – some simply carry their Black Friday weekend deals throughout Cyber Monday, while some take the opportunity to add some brand new offers. Either way, our team of experts will scour the net for any new Cyber Monday offers and keep this page updated.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Want an Apple device but not sure which to buy? Read our guide to the best iPhone. Got an iPad? Here’s our guide to the best iPad accessories.