Is Oculus Quest 2 the ultimate Black Friday deal for VR gaming?

If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to get started with VR gaming, as Black Friday 2021 nears, you may well be looking for deals on the Oculus Quest 2.

Certainly, you’re on a winning track with that train of thought – we’d argue that the Oculus Quest 2 is a great deal in itself, and when you couple that inherent value for money with the best Black Friday gaming deals on the market, oh boy, you’re really onto a winner.

This VR headset from Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) is well worth considering on Black Friday, and now we’re going to explain why! Keep on reading for all the reasons you should buy one, and a breakdown of what it can do.

You don’t need a PC to use Oculus Quest 2

Oculus

One of the best things about the Oculus Quest 2 is that you don’t need a PC or a console to be able to use the headset and play games on it – there is a store built into the headset itself, and you can boot up games from there without needing any other devices. If you really want to link up with a computer, you can, but it’s far from essential.

This fact alone makes the Oculus Quest 2 a very worthwhile investment. The Oculus Quest 2 costs £299 from Amazon, and that includes two controllers to use it with – that’s everything you need to start downloading and playing VR games, all for under £300!

For comparison, if you wanted to buy Sony’s PSVR headset (£259.99 from Argos), a PS4 console to use it with (£249.99 from Argos), and two PlayStation Move controllers (£69.99 from Argos), you’d be looking at an overall spend of over £575.

Or, if you wanted to buy a Valve Index headset, ordering one with two controllers would cost you £689 from Steam, and you would also need to fork out for a PC to use it with!

When you compare the Oculus Quest 2 to other VR setups on the market, it quickly becomes clear that the Oculus Quest 2 represents some of the very best value out there.

This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal makes it even better

Although there are still a few days left before Black Friday arrives, retailers are starting to show their hands – Currys is the first UK retailer, that we’ve noticed, to offer a very tempting deal on the Oculus Quest 2.

You can currently save £38 at Currys on an Oculus Quest 2 bundle that includes the headset itself, the two controllers, the Elite Strap accessory and a handy grey carry case. The price for all that goodness together is now £359, saving you 9.5% off the combined RRP for the products.

With those extra goodies, you’ll be able to take your Oculus Quest 2 on the go with confidence, and you’ll also be more comfortable when you’re using it (thanks to that snazzy extra strap). This great headset just got even better, and that’s before we’ve even started talking about the games!

There are so many great VR games on Oculus Quest 2

Lucasfilm

It’s not an exaggeration to say that there are simply loads of great VR games you can play on Oculus Quest 2, regardless of whether or not you have a PC connected to your headset. It may be a headset you can buy at a bargain price, but that doesn’t mean there’s any skimping on content.

If horror is your thing, you can experience the terrifying thrills of Five Nights at Freddy’s VR or Resident Evil 4 VR, both of which will have you shaking with fear in your headset.

The Quest 2 also has you covered when it comes to playing out your favourite film and TV franchises in video game form, with Star Wars: Vader Immortal, Blair Witch and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners all running perfectly on the system.

If you’re new to VR, this would also be the ideal time to try out Beat Saber, the hugely popular rhythm game that has taken the virtual world by storm. And you’ll also want to try Superhot VR, the most immersive version of this popular shooter that plays with time in some really cool ways.

It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to play Astro-Bot: Rescue Mission on a Quest 2 (because that’s a PlayStation exclusive), but you can play Half-Life: Alyx on a Quest 2 if you follow some very elaborate steps. Even if you don’t go to those lengths, though, you’ll have plenty of epic VR experiences to enjoy on Oculus Quest 2.

There could be more Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals to come

At the moment, we are yet to see a price drop on the Oculus Quest 2 to tie in with Black Friday 2021, but we’ll be sure to let you know if one does appear in the coming days.

It might be more realistic to expect some more Oculus Quest 2 bundle deals this Black Friday – like the one at Currys – because these types of offers are more common than outright discounts on the hardware itself, and they could give you a few games or other goodies to use with your headset.

One thing’s for sure, though – even without a huge Black Friday discount, the Oculus Quest 2 already represents one of the best deals in gaming. We’d argue it’s the ultimate deal for VR gaming, one that can get into the realm of virtual reality without having to break the bank.

